Kevin O’Hanlon’s early goals seal Aghada progress against Na Piarsaigh

Cork PIFC: Aghada 3-7 Na Piarsaigh 1-9

A strong first quarter in a wet Carrigtwohill on Saturday night assured Aghada their place in the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC quarter-final. They led 3-2 to 0-1 at the water break, and while Na Piarsaigh came back at them, the East Cork side held out to progress from Group C along with Newmarket.

Goals in the seventh and 11th minutes from Kevin O’Hanlon gave them the perfect start. The first came from a long delivery by Diarmuid Byrne, and his second arrived after a swift move involving Cian Fleming and Aaron Berry - both finished in style by the corner-forward.

These majors were supplemented by a penalty from Shane Bennett, who blasted to the net after the full-forward himself was fouled.

Na Piarsaigh didn’t open their account until the 15th minute from a Keith Buckley free, but they continued to keep the scoreboard moving through Padraig Guest, Shane Forde, and Patrick Rourke. At the halfway stage, they trailed 3-3 to 0-4 - with Aghada only registering one free from Danny Creedon in that 20-minute spell.

Eoin Sheehan goaled four minutes after the resumption to reduce the gap but Aghada, who introduced Pearse O’Neill soon afterwards, duly responded with a trio of unanswered points from Bennett (2) and a Creedon free, 3-6 to 1-4.

Na Piarsaigh brought their goalkeeper Alan Hogan out the field with Kieran Waters taking over between the posts, and Hogan was on target twice. And while they made life difficult for Aghada, they couldn’t get close enough to get into contention.

Aghada, managed by Philip Moore, saw out the game and extended their lead with substitute Neil Cunningham kicking a point towards the end of regulation.

Aghada captain Jack McDonnell received a black card in stoppage time, but it was too late to have any effect on the outcome.

Scorers for Aghada: K O’Hanlon (2-1), S Bennett (1-2, 1-0 pen), D Creedon (0-2 frees), C Fleming and N Cunningham (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: Eoin Sheehan (1-0), P Guest (0-3), A Hogan (0-2), K Buckley (free), S Forde, A Keating and P Rourke (0-1 each).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; J Tynan, J McDonnell (Capt) K O’Shea; A Stafford, J O’Donoghue, D Collins; D Phelan, D Byrne; T Hartnett, D Creedon, A Berry; K O’Hanlon, S Bennett, C Fleming.

Subs: P O’Neill for A Stafford (38), M Russell for J O’Donoghue (51), N Cunningham for A Berry (53), A Berry for D Phelan (54 inj), D Leahy for A Berry (58).

NA PIARSAIGH: A Hogan; G Healy, T Lawton (Capt), P Murphy; A Higgins, E Gunning, K Power; Eoin Sheehan, C Bowen; G Joyce, S Forde, K Buckley; A Keating, P Guest, P Rourke.

Subs: D Maguire for K Power (5), K Waters for P Murphy (40), C O’Mahony for T Lawton (44), Evan Sheehan for C Bowen (46).

Referee: A Hyland (Kilworth).