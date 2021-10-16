Kevin O’Sullivan’s knockout punch shocks Castletownbere as Newmarket complete comeback

Kevin O’Sullivan’s knockout punch shocks Castletownbere as Newmarket complete comeback

Castletownbere's Andreas O'Sullivan is chased by Micheal Cotrell of Newmarket. Picture: Denis Boyle

Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 21:50
Ger McCarthy

Cork PIFC: Newmarket 1-9 Castletownbere 1-8 

Newmarket qualified for the Cork PIFC quarter-finals following a surprise one-point victory over Castletownbere at a rain-sodden Dunmanway on Saturday evening.

The Duhallow side knew nothing less than a win would suffice while their opponents needed to avoid defeat to take their place in the last eight of the championship.

Newmarket belied their underdog status and came from five points down to win by the bare minimum and qualify for the knockout stages behind Group C winners Aghada.

At the end of a tight game played out amid terrible weather conditions, it was Conor O’Keeffe’s late scoring burst that helped secure Newmarket’s victory.

Awful conditions greeted the sides at throw-in and the incessant rain didn’t relent throughout the evening.

Barry O’Connor got Newmarket on the scoreboard inside two minutes and Darren O’Keeffe doubled that lead soon after. Castletownbere’s massed defensive ranks prevented the Duhallow side from increasing their lead before Tomás Murphy and Gary Murphy found their range to level the score after nine minutes.

Timmy Murphy and O’Connor restored Newmarket’s two-point advantage but dreadful shooting (eight wides in the first half) hindered their chances of building a bigger lead. Castletownbere took full advantage.

The Beara side turned a one-point deficit into a three-point lead thanks to a Jamie Walsh point and stunning Andrew O’Sullivan goal. The former Cork player thundered an unstoppable shot in off the crossbar to make it 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

O’Connor raised a white flag shortly after the interval but it was Castletownbere who dominated the third quarter and led 1-7 to 0-5 after 42 minutes. Shane McCarthy, Gary Murphy (free), and Tomás Murphy (free) scores looked to have booked Castletownbere’s place in the PIFC quarter-finals.

Credit to Newmarket, who fought back with Conor O’Keeffe kicking three consecutive points (two frees) to make it 1-7 to 0-8. Sensationally, he turned provider with a raking pass that Kevin O’Sullivan bravely punched into the net to edge Newmarket ahead.

Ryan O’Keeffe’s converted free extended the Duhallow side’s lead to two points prior to Gary Murphy converting a free at the opposite end. Castletownbere threw everyone forward in search of a levelling point but Newmarket held on for an unexpected but deserved win.

Scorers for Newmarket: C O’Keeffe (2 frees), B O’Connor (0-3 each); K O’Sullivan (1-0); R O’Keeffe (free), D O’Keeffe, T Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castletownbere: G Murphy (2 frees), T Murphy (1 free) (0-3 each); A O’Sullivan (1-0); J Walsh, S McCarthy (0-1 each).

NEWMARKET: B Newman; M Brown, A Ryan, P Allen; K O’Sullivan, G Forde, B Daly; T Murphy, M Cottrell; D O’Keeffe, C Brown, B O’Connor; C O’Keeffe, R O’Keeffe, J Ryan.

Subs: TJ Brosnan (capt) for J Ryan (ht).

CASTLETOWNBERE: D Hegarty; O’Byrne, L Harrington, J Rosales Harrington; T Collins, S McCarthy, D Hanley; A O’Sullivan, D Fenton; F Fenner, J Walsh, L Kelly; G Murphy, T Murphy, D Dunne (capt).

Subs: J O’Neill for J Walsh (48), J Harrington for D Fenton (52), B Murphy for D Dunne (58).

Referee: M Collins (Clonakilty)

Family Notices