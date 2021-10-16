Seandún see off Sarsfields to set up Inniscarra clash in Cork camogie final

Cork Senior Camogie semi-final

Seandún 1-15 Sarsfields 0-11

Seandún will meet Inniscarra in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship final next weekend. The city divisional side enjoyed a nine-point lead at the break in Castle Road this evening, and while Sarsfields cut it to five in the second half, they settled again to win by seven.

Huge credit to them, in particular the Blackrock girls who lined out with their club earlier in the day - losing to Fr O’Neill’s in the intermediate championship semi-final - and to their captain Lauren Homan who arrived home earlier than planned from holidays.

It was a really good all-round display from Trevor Coleman’s side, who played with tremendous heart all through. The groundwork was completed in the first half against the wind, a 30 minutes-plus that they dominated.

They tore into this semi-final from the start - Nicole Crean pointed from a placed ball in the first minute. Busy all over the field, it wasn’t long before Amy O’Connor and Homan started to cause problems in attack.

Hayley Ryan’s point from the touchline moved them 0-3 to nil ahead. When O’Connor netted after a brilliant one-two with Hayley Ryan, they opened up a five-point lead. At the first water break, they led 1-5 to 0-2.

While their attack will get most of the credit, there was huge work rate all over the field, their defence outstanding too. O’Connor almost got a second goal but it was saved by the woodwork.

At the break, Seandún were 1-9 to 0-3 up.

Sarsfields introduced a couple of substitutes and they impacted. They outscored Seandún six points to three - Ella Woods, Saoirse Desmond, and Lucy Allen points cutting the deficit to five, and they began to test the Seandún resolve.

Crean steadied the ship when she converted a 45, and at the three-quarter mark it was 1-12 to 0-9.

Twice Sarsfields came within five points but Seandún were up for the challenge. Homan sent over a massive point five minutes from time and the final say went to Crean.

Overall, Seandún got through an amount of work, their intensity and conviction kept them in control.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor (1-2), N Crean (0-5 frees), L Homan (0-3), K Hickey (0-2), R De Faoite, H Ryan and S Mills (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: S Desmond (0-4, 0-1 free), E Woods (0-2), L Allen, C Mullins, C Irwin, C Casey (free) and K Sheehan (0-1 each).

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O’Keeffe (St Vincent’s), C Ryan (Blackrock), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), N O’Leary (Brian Dillons), L McKeogh (Blackrock); K Hickey (Blackrock), N Crean (St Vincent’s); A O’Connor (St Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock), L Homan (St Vincent’s, Capt); H Ryan (Blackrock), R De Faoite (Blackrock), S Mills (Brian Dillons).

Subs: S K Brosnan (Brian Dillons) for L McKeogh (16), E Buckley (Na Piarsaigh) for N O’Connor (36), L O’Neill (Bishopstown) for M Scannell (56).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; G Cashman, K Barry, T Elliott; E Murphy, N O’Callaghan (Capt), E Casey; C Casey, C Irwin; C Mullins, M Mullins, H Herlihy; K Sheehan, L Allen, S Desmond.

Subs: O McAllen for T Elliott (21), O Mullins for C Irwin (half-time), E Woods for C Casey (36), M McCarthy for L Allen (50).

Referee: D Kirwan (Éire Óg).