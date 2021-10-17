Watch Douglas and Nemo Rangers battle to progress in Cork Premier SFC

The Irish Examiner will be live-streaming Douglas against Nemo Rangers on a Super Sunday of Cork Premier SFC action, all throwing in at 2pm
Watch Douglas and Nemo Rangers battle to progress in Cork Premier SFC

Our coverage will start at 1.35pm from Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 13:10

The Irish Examiner will be live-streaming Douglas against Nemo Rangers on a Super Sunday of Cork Premier SFC action, all throwing in at 2pm.

This will be a real test of Douglas’ mettle as they fell to Nemo in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the championship. Douglas currently top the group, but could end up finishing third and out of the qualification spots if they are to again come up short against their neighbours. 

Douglas are bursting with talent in defence and midfield, namely Nathan Walsh, Sean Wilson, Kevin Flahive, and Brian Hartnett, but have they enough firepower up front to outscore Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan, Barry O’Driscoll, and Conor Horgan? 

Nemo must win to keep alive their three-in-a-row bid.

Our coverage will start at 1.35pm from Páirc Uí Rinn with Colm O'Connor, Brian Cuthbert, Noel O'Leary, and Patrick Mulcahy keeping you up to date across the full round of games.

