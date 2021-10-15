Cork GAA previews: Club football set for decisive weekend of action

SATURDAY

Cork IAFC Group A

Aghabullogue v Glanmire, Ballyanley (S Scanlon), 4pm.

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Mitchelstown v Kildorrery, Araglen (B Murphy), 4pm.

Verdict: Mitchelstown

Group B

Glanworth v Glenville, Fermoy (C Nolan), 4pm.

Verdict: Glanworth

Kilshannig v Adrigole, Castletownkenneigh (C Murphy), 4pm.

Verdict: Kilshannig

Group C

Kinsale v Iveleary, Brinny (S Stokes), 4pm.

Verdict: Iveleary

Millstreet v St Finbarr’s, Macroom (K Feury), 4pm.

Verdict: Millstreet

Group D

Ballinora v Ballydesmond, Donoughmore (B Walsh), 4pm.

Verdict: Ballydesmond

Gabriel Rangers v Dromtarriffe, Kilmichael (J Forbes), 4pm.

Verdict: Dromtarriffe

Cork PIFC

Group A

Kanturk v Naomh Abán, Mallow (C Walsh), 7.30pm.

Both teams are already assured of knockout involvement. The winner, though, will move directly into the last four of the championship.

Verdict: Kanturk

St Nick’s v Macroom, Ovens (E Coleman), 7.30pm.

The loser of this game will contest the relegation play-off. Fintan Goold, Michael Cronin, and Patrick Lucey can steer Macroom to safety.

Verdict: Macroom

Group B

Cill na Martra v St Vincent’s, Páirc Uí Rinn (B Coniry), 7.30pm.

Victory for already qualified Cill na Martra returns them to the semi-final stage where their interest in last year’s championship came to an end. Led by Daniel and Shane Dineen, they should have too much for a winless St Vincent’s outfit who they thumped by 17 points in the group stages in 2020.

Verdict: Cill na Martra

Nemo Rangers v Rockchapel, Glantane (C McAllister), 7.30pm.

Second spot in Group B and a quarter-final berth is the prize for the winner of this game. Seamus Hickey, Jason O’Callaghan, and Kevin Collins will keep the Nemo defence on their toes.

Verdict: Rockchapel

Group C

Aghada v Na Piarsaigh, Carrigtwohill (A Hyland), 7.30pm.

Aghada had five to spare in the corresponding fixture last season. They don’t even need to repeat that result here as a draw will do. A win will qualify Na Piarsaigh who must limit the attacking threat of Danny Creedon and Cian Fleming.

Verdict: Aghada

Newmarket v Castletownbere, Dunmanway (M Collins), 7.30pm.

For Newmarket to jump from fourth to second, they must secure a first win of the championship and hope Aghada come out on top in the other Group C game. Newmarket were five-point winners when these two met on the final weekend of group stage action last year.

Verdict: Newmarket

SUNDAY

Cork PSFC

Group A

Douglas v Nemo Rangers, Páirc Uí Rinn (J Ryan), 2pm.

A real test of Douglas’ mettle as they fell to Nemo in the 2019 and 2020 editions of the championship. Douglas currently top the group, but could end up finishing third and out of the qualification spots if they are to again come up short against their neighbours. Douglas are bursting with talent in defence and midfield, namely Nathan Walsh, Sean Wilson, Kevin Flahive, and Brian Hartnett, but have they enough firepower up front to outscore Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan, Barry O’Driscoll, and Conor Horgan? Nemo must win to keep alive their three-in-a-row bid.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Carrigaline v Valley Rovers, Ballinhassig (A O’Connor), 2pm.

Carrigaline’s -33 score difference means they are most in danger of all the winless teams across the three groups of ending up in the relegation play-off should they fall to a third defeat here. Valley Rovers have had plenty of time to pick themselves up from the disappointment of their one-point defeat to 14-men Douglas. Billy Crowley, John Cottrell, and Eoin Delaney will look to run up a sizable score for the Innishannon side as Group A could well be decided by score difference.

Verdict: Valley Rovers

Group B

Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers, Leap (J Regan), 2pm.

Castlehaven are bidding to overcome their West Cork neighbours in the championship for a second consecutive year. Should they manage such, the Haven will be in with a good shout of taking the semi-final spot reserved for the top-ranked group winning team. It has not been a good championship for Carbery Rangers and they will have to curtail Brian Hurley, Michael Hurley, and Jack Cahalane if they want to avoid a third defeat and a relegation play-off.

Verdict: Castlehaven

Éire Óg v Newcestown, Kilmurry (J Bermingham), 2pm.

Newcestown will be without full-forward Carthach Keane who departed for Australia midweek with his wife and AFLW player Bríd Stack. There’s still plenty of forward capability in their attack, including Cork U20 David Buckley, Richard O’Sullivan, and Tadhg Twomey. Éire Óg will need to be much tighter at the back than they were when conceding 2-19 to Castlehaven. If they can achieve this more frugal outlook at the back while not impinging on their running game driven by John Cooper and Diarmiud Dineen, Éire Óg are more than capable of extending their first top-flight season.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Group C

St Finbarr’s v Clonakilty, Coachford (D Daly), 2pm.

Maurice Shanley departed the Ballincollig win after 15 minutes because of injury and so it remains to be seen if he will be used here given Clon are already through. Liam O’Donovan, another Clon defender to return from injury in recent times, will benefit from further minutes in the legs ahead of the knockout phase. The Barrs have their own injury problems as Eoin Comyns, Colin Lyons, and Conor Dennehy had to depart within the opening 22 minutes of their win over Ilen. Added to that, Ian Maguire has not yet played 60 minutes in the championship.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Ballincollig v Ilen Rovers, Ballinacarriga (B Sweeney), 2pm.

Ballincollig were fancied to reach the last seven of the championship, but one-point defeats to the Barrs and Clon mean they are now looking down rather than up. A first victory of the campaign is vital to make sure they don’t end up in a relegation play-off. The same applies for winless Ilen Rovers. Darren Murphy, Dara and Cian Dorgan, and Luke Fahey are the Ballincollig forwards who can sail them clear of a relegation scrap.

Verdict: Ballincollig

Cork SAFC

Group A

Bandon v Dohenys, Enniskeane (P O’Driscoll), 4pm.

A 0-12 apiece stalemate was the result when these two clashed in the group stages last year. A second successive draw pushes Bandon through, whereas Dohenys would require O’Donovan Rossa to overcome Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh if proceedings finish level at Enniskeane. Barry Collins is the Bandon forward Dohenys must tie down if they are to come out on top.

Verdict: Bandon.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v O’Donovan Rossa, Aughaville (C Dineen), 4pm.

O’Donovan Rossa had four to spare in the 2020 group stage meeting of the pair. For the Skibb side - who have capable forwards in Kevin Davis, Elliott Connolly, and Donal Óg Hodnett - to jump from fourth to second, they need to again inflict defeat on the Ballingeary men and rely on Bandon to do the same against Dohenys. As ever, the Shortens, Ben and Liam, will drive the Ballingeary charge.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa

Group B

Knocknagree v St Michael’s, Glantane (D Murnane), 4pm.

Both teams are already through to the knockout phase, but for the winner there is direct passage to the semis. These are two well-balanced outfits, but do last season’s premier intermediate champions, in Daniel O’Mahony, Mikey Mahoney, and Kealan Buckley, have a defence better equipped to deal with the opposition’s sharpshooters.

Verdict: Knocknagree

Bishopstown v Kiskeam, Carrigadrohid (C Egan), 4pm.

Their respective performances in Round 2 were improved from the opening weekend of action, but it is a win more so than a display that is the priority here because whoever comes off second best will contest the relegation play-off. Sean O’Sullivan, Thomas and Gene Casey are the players Kiskeam will count on to point the way in attack, with Bishopstown looking to Simon Collins, Liam and Colm O’Driscoll.

Verdict: Kiskeam

Group C

Mallow v Bantry Blues, Cill na Martra (P O’Leary), 4pm.

A third win in Group C for Mallow would see last season’s beaten finalists bypass the quarter-finals and take their place in the last four of the championship. Kieran O’Sullivan, Sean McDonnell, and Ryan Harkin have been showing well thus far in the championship and will look to continue leading the way in condemning Bantry to a third group stage defeat.

Verdict: Mallow

Fermoy v Clyda Rovers, Ballyclough (M Maher), 4pm.

A quarter-final spot is the prize for whoever comes out on top. Clyda Rovers were one-point winners when these two teams met in the group stages last year. The Mourneabbey men, though, will need to be much improved on their performance last time out against Mallow where Fionn O’Shea’s first-half point was their only score from play over the hour.

Verdict: Fermoy