Éire Óg ‘definitely not’ content with Cork Premier SFC safety, says Harry O’Reilly

“Oh definitely not,” comes the reply from Éire Óg manager Harry O’Reilly when asked if consolidation of their Premier Senior status is enough for him and his players in this the Ovens club’s first top-flight season.

It was only four months ago when Éire Óg, for the first time in the club’s history, acquired top-flight Cork football championship status. And with the group stages for the 2021 season already drawn when O’Reilly’s charges secured 2020 honours, Éire Óg’s reward for victory in the delayed Senior A county final was to be lumped into the West Cork group of death alongside Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers, and Newcestown.

But with one round of group games remaining, Éire Óg have not only cemented their Premier Senior status for next season, they have put themselves in a position where a win or draw against Newcestown will nudge them into the last seven of the championship.

It is where they want to be. Moreover, it is where they expect to be.

“When we won the Senior A championship during the summer, we sat down, we set our goals, and one of them would be reaching the quarter-final. I wouldn’t hold back from saying that at all,” O’Reilly remarked.

“We think we have a lot of good players and we think we deserve to be in the knockout stages, but it is a battle first on Sunday to get there and that is where we have to stand up and be counted. We definitely have aspirations of being in the shake-up in the knockout stages.”

O’Reilly certainly isn’t wrong when he says there is plenty of talent in this Éire Óg side.

The 2010 All-Ireland final man of the match Daniel Goulding brings bucket loads of experience and the trustiest of left boots to the table, complemented perfectly by the dynamism of centre-back John Cooper and midfielder Ronan O’Toole, the latter pair enjoying a rich vein of form in recent months. Throw into the mix Cork senior Colm O’Callaghan and 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner Jack Murphy, not to mind Paudie Kissane’s coaching hand, and it is no real surprise that Éire Óg have zero interest in a middle of the road debut season at Cork football’s top table.

“Lockdown was very good to us. With Paudie Kissane’s expertise, the whole mentality and strength and conditioning of the group changed completely. Under Paudie’s direction, they really did everything that was asked of them when training on their own. They came back in great condition.

“They are a great bunch of lads, very dedicated, very tuned in.

“They want to learn, want to do better for themselves.

“They are a young bunch, the average age is just above 23. We know things can change in a year or two as you don’t know what happens when fellas finish college and they have been tied down with no holidays abroad for a year and a half now.

“There may be an opportunity for some of them to work abroad and gain experience and that could lead to you losing some of your better players that way.

“While we have them, we definitely want to take advantage of them as best we can.”

A first Premier Senior quarter-final is absolutely not beyond this emerging team, but to get there they’ll need to be defensively smarter than when Castlehaven took them for 21 scores last time out.

“It is all well and good everyone bombing forward, playing good football, and looking good, but to win games you have to get it right at both ends. Against Castlehaven, we were too open. The scores we gave away, they seemed to come very easily to Castlehaven. We were maybe standing off our men and were marking space rather than getting tight. You have to be touch-tight on forwards at this level.

“Between the video evidence and everything, we think we’ve learned more from that game than we learned from any of the games we played over the last two years.

“We always thought it might come down to this game, against Newcestown, to see who’d go through. That’s exactly how it has transpired.”