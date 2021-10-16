Wheelchair hurling hasn’t just enriched lives. It has possibly saved them

The day Geraldine McGarrigle decided she was getting into a wheelchair provoked an intense outpouring of sorrow.

In the back of her head she knew it had been heading this way. Born with Spina Bifida, as soon as she was able to reason with herself, that’s what she knew was up with her. But others didn’t.

She could get around her home town of Strabane, if a little awkwardly. In time, she would depend on a crutch. Her family felt she might have had Multiple Sclerosis. In time, her mobility deteriorated and she had to use a Rollator.

Wherever she went, she had to have one of her parents or a brother with her as she was in constant danger of falling. If she fell, she couldn’t make it back up onto her feet.

An ankle operation to fuse her bone in 2008 went badly. The surgeons tried her other ankle a year later and it went worse. She was confined to her bed for three months.

She decided she would get a wheelchair. She was using one in the supermarket anyway, but this would be a permanent fixture. Her two children Jonathan and Bronagh were anxious about it. The first time her mother saw her in it, she burst out crying.

All the tears belonged to other people. Not Geraldine. She had a different perspective on it. One that led to a new life.

One that features hurling. And All-Ireland medals. And her grandson Oliver who will grow up hearing yarns about his grandmother, the All-Star hurling goalkeeper after she hungrily grabbed the opportunity the Ulster Council provided when they announced a taster session of wheelchair hurling in Magee back in 2013.

“It was the best decision I ever made, to go into the wheelchair. I had no quality of life and I was able to do things that I wasn’t able to do before,” she states.

“When I went into the wheelchair, it meant that I didn’t need anybody. I was able to get up, put the wheelchair into the car and go do my shopping, go visit my mummy and daddy. Just back to normal.”

Once she came to terms with it, she decided to push herself out of her comfort zone. Her daughter Bronagh had played camogie with Strabane Shamrocks and she already was a fan of hurling on TV.

When her children left home she experienced depression and had given wheelchair basketball a go. But this was the real thing. A ball flying at you at such speed requires you to live in the moment entirely, makes you forget anything else around you.

“Before, I was pitying myself,” she recounts.

“And then when you looked round, you could see others that were in a worse situation. There is me, complaining about my own situation and you could look at one particular lad with us, Conn Nagle, doing wonders.

“He became my inspiration. Anybody feeling sorry for themselves as an amputee, they should go onto the GAA website and see this wee lad. He is a big basketball player and he has represented Team GB all over the world. He used to play for the Belfast Knights and I got to know him when he was 9 or 10, and now he is 21.”

At the start, she played in the forwards. But then she got a taste for goals and the adrenalin proved too much.

Saving shots is her favourite thing. You have to have your wits about you. She has a decent puckout too, enough to land the ball around the opposition goal, but you cannot score directly from a puckout.

On Saturday, October 30, she will be telling her story at the GAA’s Healthy Clubs Virtual Conference.

It’s going to be fairly simple — just what she has got out of the ‘GAA For All’ ethos.

“I am proud of winning an All-Ireland medal. That was 2016 and it was unreal. My two interprovincial medals as well. One was 2015 and the other was 2016. Then I got an All-Star as well.” And the sheer, giddy enjoyment of it all.

“You’d be on a high for days after. It is good craic too. I get a wild amount of slagging. For all the years we have been playing, there is still only one girl on the team.

“It has given me a new lease of life. It has given me a better mental view. If you have problems, you always have a team member you can talk to.

“We have our coaches, Paul Callaghan and Shane McCann and can talk to them.”

Lockdown was as hard on the wheelchair hurlers as it was on anyone else. They couldn’t train until three months ago when they were able to meet up outside in the Loughmacrory handball court.

“It was some release. Even getting out into the fresh air and meeting everybody again,” says Geraldine.

“The first time we trained, we didn’t really do very much because we were yapping! Slagging one another and so on.”

In time, they will get back to playing competitions, but Geraldine’s journey is one that shows the power of being an inclusive society.

The idea of wheelchair hurling originally came from the Ulster Council, cooked up between administrator Brian Armitage and Dr Eugene Young. Paul Callaghan, the reserve goalkeeper in Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland triumph, delivered it in his role with the Ulster Council.

It hasn’t just enriched lives. It has possibly saved them.

“They started it off, saying they would give it a try and see how it goes. But the GAA have made history with us because we are still going. We have all made history by still playing, made history with All-Ireland medals. I have made history by being the only girl on the team.

“In years to come, when my grandchild starts to play, he will be able to say that ‘my nanny played,’, the first female to play hurling and win an All-Ireland medal.”