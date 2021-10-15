'Surprisingly conservative' - GPA reacts to GAA's financial projections for 'Proposal B'

The Gaelic Players Association has reacted to figures released by the GAA’s finance department which dismissed the idea that the new Gaelic football championship 'Proposal B' would be more lucrative for the association.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, county treasurers were informed by GAA director of finance Ger Mulryan last night that Croke Park projections envisaged a regular football season based on the pre-2018 qualifier system would actually accrue more gate receipts than either new format proposed at Special Congress next week.

The release had been seen as a critical blow to the prospects of either new format gaining sufficient support next week.

However, the GPA, which is backing 'Proposal B' — a league-based championship — sees the numbers differently, expressing its "delight" that projections see little change in revenue to the association.

It argues that because there is no meaningful financial impact of the change in format, there should now be no obstacle to change.

It also described the GAA's attendance estimates for the new format as "surprisingly conservative".

The statement in full reads:

"The Gaelic Players Association are delighted that the GAA has confirmed that there will be no meaningful financial impact should Proposal B be backed at Special Congress, with only a 4.1% difference between any eventuality using the GAA's surprisingly conservative attendance figures.

"Given that this has been a concern expressed, we’re happy to see it now clarified as it should put delegates minds at ease on this matter.

"The decision can now be made solely on the widely acknowledged need for change, fairness to all counties and the development of players and counties across the country."