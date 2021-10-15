Carl Walsh: 'Sticking to history slavishly, to the point things can become extinct, is stupid'

The free-flowing tears stemmed from relief as much as joy. For Carl Walsh, they were a visual dispatch that said more than words ever could. It was 1992 in the Gaelic Grounds and Clare were Munster champions for the first time in 75 years. His father had every right to be emotional.

After all, in more ways than one, he helped make it happen.

Noel Walsh passed away last year due to pneumonia caused by Covid-19. He was one of the Association’s most influential reformers. ‘Mr Clare football’, a player and coach. In 1992 he was involved as a selector, but his main contribution to that success was in an administrative capacity.

The GAA stalwart campaigned tirelessly for the introduction in 1990 of an open draw in the provincial football championship.

Next week, his son will virtually attend Special Congress as a delegate for Australasia GAA and vote in favour of another radical change to the championship format.

“From the age of four to 30, I went everywhere with him in the car,” recalls Walsh. He is speaking from Melbourne, where he has been based since 2001.

“He fought for two decades for that. Cork particularly did not want change. They were dominant and had what they wanted, A Munster final each year in Kerry or Cork.

“What was surprising was that Waterford, Limerick, Clare were quite happy initially. Sometimes you find that with hurling counties. One of the risks with this proposal is that if football does well, it soaks up resources.

“What Dad did was he just kept at it and at it. There was no social media at the time. He used print media. Progressive people got involved from weaker counties. Nowadays, no one is prepared to spend 20 years at something, but he did.”

Walsh is the president of Young Melbourne GAA club, which originally was Kids GAA Melbourne founded by Michael Comerford and Keith Kavanagh. He is also on the committee of Gaelic Games Victoria and will be one of three delegates to represent the overseas county board next week.

Generally, the body agree not to vote on motions that only affect Ireland and not Australia. For Walsh, this is an issue for every member of the association.

“I thought about it and I’m part of the GAA. I played inter-county with Clare. A lot of guys in Australia played inter-county and will go back to do so. It affects them.

“I’m not a knocker of the association. I am part of it and have great faith in it. They have changed in the past, but I’m of the view change needs to be faster now.”

He was a member of the panel on that famous day in 1992. Overall, it was a career of highs and lows. That experience, combined with his administrative DNA, is compelling him towards proposal B.

“I am massively in favour. For a few reasons. I was a county player with a weaker county. I know what it was like to be down and to have success. How important it is to play good sides and how it brings you on.

“It will improve Gaelic football. More competitive games at the right time of the year. The provincial championships, I think most players don’t care about them anymore.

“Giving players a competitive seven games and also the option of a Tailteann Cup, something they can actually win. I have an All-Ireland B medal from 91. I’m very proud of that. John Maughan was manager when we beat Longford in the final.

“This has been coming. In 1999, my dad was the chair of the football development committee. Joe McDonagh commissioned it. You had Eugene McGee, Pat O’Neill, Colm O’Rourke. He said it was the most enjoyable experience of his life. They came up with a conference type system like the NFL in America. Not dissimilar to proposal B, but radical. It was shelved.”

There have been various counter arguments offered in recent weeks, but two are presented repeatedly: revenue and history. When it comes to the first category, he is in no doubt that attendances will benefit.

“I am an accountant. I can do the maths.

“I played in goals during the league in 1992/93. James Hanrahan went to England to watch a soccer match and he was dropped. We went on to win Division 2. Because we won the Munster final, we were getting 10,000 to 15,000 people at league games in Ennis against teams at our level.

“The semi-final was a double header in Croke Park. There was 50,000 there. This will benefit crowds.”

What of the cultural tradition that is the current model?

“I’m very respectful of history. We won a Munster title in 1917, in 1992, and we haven’t won one since. Trust me, we understand history better than the countries who win it so often.

“Sticking to history slavishly, to the point things can become extinct, is stupid. I spoke to a senior official at Croke Park, a very influential person. He said proposal B won’t get up but the language he used was similar to a lot of arguments made recently.

“Dead rubbers, not being in favour of change for change’s sake. He said, ‘I think there is a better proposal out there.’ Perhaps something is being cooked up for down the line. Something has to change.”

Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it. So, let’s revisit the 1980s and Noel Walsh’s qualms ahead of another Munster council vote on his proposal.

“I seriously question whether the Munster football championship is a real competition any longer. It can’t be allowed to continue this way,” he blasted.

“People are already talking about the Munster final in Killarney next year. For players from Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford, this is an insult.”

A cry that continues to ring out. Is Carl concerned a similar fight looms large now?

“I would fear that, certainly.

“I think it will be beaten but there is change in the works. The higher the vote we get from proposal B, that will help drive that change and the nature of it.

“It is about building momentum. That is the lesson from Dad.”