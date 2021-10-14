Keith Ricken set for official start as Cork boss next month

Keith Ricken’s ratification as the new Cork senior football manager will not be on the agenda at next week’s Cork County Board meeting and will instead be dealt with at the November sitting of the board.

The Cork County Board will convene remotely next Tuesday, October 19, to discuss the motions that will come before Special Congress on Saturday week and, in particular, to decide whether Cork’s Special Congress delegation votes in favour or against the two proposals to reform the All-Ireland SFC.

It was decided by the county board executive yesterday that next week’s meeting would deal exclusively with matters pertaining to Special Congress and that Ricken’s ratification would be held until the November meeting which will take place on the first Tuesday of next month, November 2. The November meeting will also deal with the ratification of the soon to be announced Cork minor and U20 hurling managers, most likely to be recently departed Cork senior camogie boss Paudie Murray and outgoing U20 coach Donal O’Mahony.

The views of new senior football manager Ricken with regard to the two proposals to reshape the All-Ireland SFC will feed into Cork’s final decision on whether the county gives a thumbs up or down to the four conferences of eight proposal or the recommendation for a League-based championship.

If the league-as-championship proposal received 60% support at Special Congress, Ricken’s Cork would need to finish in the top three of next year’s Division 2 campaign to advance to the All-Ireland series proper.

The make-up of Ricken’s panel for the 2022 season, and how he goes about putting it together, will be of keen interest to followers of Cork football in the months ahead given the large panels he was known for holding during his three-year stint as county U20 manager.

Cork midfielder Brian Hartnett, who won an All-Ireland U20 medal under Ricken two years ago, told this newspaper back in 2019 that the then U20 boss “gave everyone in the whole county a go”.

“There were new faces coming in every week,” said Harnett. “Everyone got a chance. And if you were good enough, you stayed around.”

No more than his late entry into the race to succeed Ronan McCarthy as Cork senior boss, it was quite late into the 2019 season when Ricken took the U20 reins. The almost instant effect he had on his players is one he will be hoping to replicate with the senior group whenever they commence pre-season training later in the year.

“We knew straight away we'd a good manager. He's an air about him that you soak up everything he says,” Hartnett explained. “Keith makes it very simple. He says if you put in the right ingredients, you're going to get the right meal. We put in the hard work, the graft, and then we can play the football we want to play.”

Cathail O’Mahony, another U20 winner from Ricken’s stable to have since graduated to the senior set-up, described the new senior manager as “one of a kind” following their All-Ireland U20 final victory.

While others from the 2019 class such as All-Star nomination Sean Meehan, Colm O’Callaghan, and Damien Gore were quick in making the leap from U20 to senior, Ricken’s promotion from U20 to senior manager means responsibility now falls on his shoulders to bring through to senior inter-county level many of the players he worked with over the past three years.

That three-year stint yielded the aforementioned Munster and All-Ireland successes of 2019, with a second provincial crown added this summer. But while Ricken’s ability to squeeze every last drop from underage sides has been extensively documented, somewhat overlooked is his record in working with adult teams.

He steered his native St Vincent’s to Cork premier intermediate football titles in 2006 and 2012. In between those two pieces of silverware, he guided Cork Institute of Technology to its one and only Sigerson Cup crown in 2009.

Two years later, he managed the college’s hurlers to a Cork senior hurling final appearance where they fell to Carrigtwohill. Ricken now resides in Carrigtwohill and in 2019 led the club to the county semi-final stage, their first time reaching the last four of the championship since the above mentioned 2011 win.

The Munster Technological University GAA Development Officer was the preferred choice of the Cork GAA five-man selection committee and will have with him on the sideline Kerryman Ray Keane, former Cork footballers James Loughrey and Micheál Ó Cróinín, Barry Corkery, Des Cullinane, and a yet-to-be-announced coach,

The Irish Examiner understands that up to seven men from within the county put themselves forward for the managerial post, at the end of which the St Vincent’s native was handed a two-year term in the hot-seat.