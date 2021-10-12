Meath dominate Player of the Year shortlist

All-Ireland Ladies SFC champions Meath have secured all three nominations for the 2021 TG4 Players’ Player of the year award.

Emma Duggan, Emma Troy and Vikki Wall are in contention for the top individual accolade following their heroics in a remarkable season which culminated in championship glory against Dublin last month.

Wall was player-of-the-match in the victory and the Dunboyne player was also the 2020 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year. Club-mate Duggan, who scored 3-19 during the Championship, struck the crucial goal for Meath against Dublin on September 5, while Troy was a tower of strength for the Royal County in defence throughout the historic campaign.

All three players are also nominated for TG4 All-Stars with the team to be announced at an awards banquet on Saturday, November 13.

In the Intermediate grade, two players from TG4 All-Ireland champions Westmeath - Sarah Dillon and Lucy McCartan are nominated, along with Clare’s Niamh O’Dea.

Dillon was player-of-the-match in the All-Ireland final victory over Wexford while McCartan chipped in with 1-1 in that win.

Clare bowed out of the All-Ireland Championship at the quarter-final stage but O’Dea’s brilliant form yielded 3-13 for the Banner County and she’s been acknowledged by her peers with a nomination. In the Junior grade, there are nominations for Carlow’s Clíodhna Ní Shé, Antrim’s Gráinne McLaughlin and Wicklow’s Marie Kealy.

The nominees in all three categories were selected by their fellow players, who could not vote for their own team-mates.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award nominees: Emma Duggan (Meath),* Emma Troy (Meath),* Vikki Wall (Meath).*

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award nominees: Sarah Dillon (Westmeath), Lucy McCartan (Westmeath), Niamh O’Dea (Clare).

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award nominees: Marie Kealy (Wicklow), Gráinne McLaughlin (Antrim), Clíodhna Ní Shé (Carlow).

*(also nominated for a TG4 All Star award)