Jerry Wallace favourite to succeed Paudie Murray as Cork camogie manager

Jerry Wallace is the favourite to succeed Paudie Murray as Cork senior camogie manager.

Cork camogie chiefs are currently putting together the process that will deliver Murray’s successor, with a selection committee comprising members of the executive expected to oversee Cork’s first senior managerial appointment in 10 years.

Frontrunner Wallace has spent the last four years as Cork minor camogie manager, during which time he steered the county to back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2018 and 2019. Cork again contested the All-Ireland minor final this year, losing to Kilkenny on a 2-12 to 0-12 scoreline in last month’s decider.

Prior to getting involved with the Cork minors, Midleton-native Wallace was physical trainer when the Cork hurlers won back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2004 and 2005, served as Antrim senior hurling manager in 2012, before going on to hold for two years the position of director of Limerick’s underage hurling academy.

Wallace has also managed and coached extensively at club level, including back-to-back Kerry SHC wins with Ballyduff at the beginning of the last decade.

A number of Cork players who tasted All-Ireland minor glory under Wallace have already transitioned onto the senior team, namely Laura Hayes, Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating, and Ciara O’Sullivan. Cliona Healy, another All-Ireland minor winner, was introduced as a second-half substitute in this year’s All-Ireland senior final defeat to Galway.

Others linked to the vacancy are Cork intermediate camogie manager Mark McCarthy and Dave Ellis. McCarthy is two years into his term as Cork intermediate manager, having first joined the set-up in 2019 as coach. Ellis, meanwhile, has been on the sideline with UCC's Ashbourne camogie team in recent years.

Whoever takes the reins is likely to be planning for the 2022 season without this year’s captain Linda Collins who recently emigrated. Midfielder Hannah Looney is another who has moved abroad since the conclusion of the 2021 inter-county season, but it is hoped that the dual star will be available for next year’s championship.

The senior vacancy arises after four-time All-Ireland winning manager Paudie Murray brought the curtain down on his tenure on Monday. Murray, who also oversaw Cork's U16 hurling development squad this year, is expected to be confirmed as the new Cork minor hurling manager in the coming days. He steered the county to two National League titles during his 10 seasons at the helm, as well as seven All-Ireland final appearances.

“Having the opportunity to work with, and learn from, a backroom team whose professionalism, expertise, and knowledge was a huge honour and I will be forever indebted to them," Murray said in his parting statement.

“I wish to thank and pay tribute to an incredible bunch of players that I have had the honour to manage throughout my tenure. The joy, the tears, the sense of camaraderie, and the memories shared will stay with me forever.

The Cork camogie board thanked Murray “for his dedication and commitment to Cork Camogie over the last ten years and wish him the best of luck in the next chapter. There is no doubt that you are leaving Cork Camogie in a promising position and we will aim to build the foundations you have laid to bring glory to Cork in the years to come”.

Clare last week appointed a management team of eight individuals to succeed Ger O’Connell as Clare camogie boss. The eight-strong team is Conor Dolan, Stephen Cusack, Francie O’Halloran, Éanna Mulvihill, Ann Marie McGann, John Carmody, Colm Fitzgerald (son of Davy Fitzgerald), and Eugene Foudy.

Two-time All-Ireland winning Galway manager Cathal Murray and Kilkenny’s Brian Dowling are both remaining in their respective roles for 2022.