Paudie Murray steps down as Cork camogie boss

All-Ireland winning Cork camogie manager Paudie Murray has stepped down from the role he held since 2012.

During his tenure, Murray guided the county to senior championship glory in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

The side also reached this year's final but were defeated by Galway in Croke Park.

"Having the opportunity to work with, and learn from, a backroom team whose professionalism, expertise and knowledge was a huge honour and I will be forever indebted to them," he said in his parting statement.

"I wish to thank and pay tribute to an incredible bunch of players that I have had the honour to manage throughout my tenure. The joy, the tears, the sense of camaraderie and the memories shared will stay with me forever.

"You have been a credit to yourselves and I thank your families and partners for inculcating in you a sense of decency, a humility and a work ethic that will stand the test of time. I wish you every success in the future."

Cork County Board thanked Murray "for his dedication and commitment to Cork Camogie over the last ten years and wish him the best of luck in the next chapter. There is no doubt that you are leaving Cork Camogie in a promising position and we will aim to build the foundations you have laid to bring glory to Cork in the years to come."