Na Gaeil chairman pleads for patience with Stefan Okunbor

Na Gaeil chairman Tim Lynch has asked the wider Kerry footballing public to be patient with returning Australian Rules export Stefan Okunbor after the former minor and under-20 star made his club comeback in Sunday’s County IFC quarter-final victory over Ballydonoghue.

After spending three seasons with the Geelong Cats, Okunbor arrived back in Tralee a few weeks ago, and lined out from the start for Na Gaeil in their championship clash with the North Kerry side on home soil in Killeen. The versatile performer played for 19 minutes before picking up a hip injury, necessitating his first-half substitution.

Nevertheless, with a semi-final meeting with Castleisland Desmonds on the horizon this weekend, and with speculation mounting over whether Okunbor could be drafted into Jack O’Connor’s Kerry senior squad in 2022, Lynch is, understandably, dampening down some of the hype.

“I would say to the Kerry fans to be very, very patient. Personally, from a club point of view, I would prefer if he played club football for a long time first, for a few months anyway, before he could be drafted in. I think it’s too much expectation on him right now,” he said.

“It’s a completely different game, so he has to get to grips with the skills involved again. He hasn’t played football in three years, so while I won’t say that he is starting all over again, but he has spent three years playing a completely different sport.

“You had an actual tackle in Aussie Rules, which is defined as a tackle, where you can wrap your arms around somebody, and now to come into your first few games of football where you’re not to do that, or push a guy off the ball, or picking the ball off the ground or not, there are a lot of things that Stefan has to think of while he is even training.

“So, even though he is an unbelievable athlete, it will take him a bit of time to adjust to the game. And you know the way Irish club players get to know you in a match! I would prefer if he was allowed to play club for a while first.

“He looked comfortable on Sunday, but it was a big difference for him to come back and play on soft fields. You could see that the pitch was a bit cut up, it was a bit soft and harder to play on than professional fields that he has been on. It was more precautionary than anything else to take him off, he did get a bit of a knock, but he will be fine going forward.”

The Na Gaeil chairman added that he is immensely proud of what Okunbor achieved in playing a professional sport, and that his return to the club will be hugely beneficial to the growing numbers of juveniles in Killeen.

“For a small club like us, in the middle of three historic clubs in town — you have Kerins O’Rahillys, John Mitchels, and Austin Stacks — there are four clubs in Tralee for a population of only around 23,000 people, and the more publicity you have out there for the children to see, the better. At the moment, we have two Kerry seniors in Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor, and we have had a minor in the Kerry panel every year in the last six years.

“So, to see a professional coming in, these young fellas are looking at this guy who was in Australia, who was playing for a professional outfit, and is coming back now to his home club, to an amateur club, to play with his friends, it just does a huge amount for the game of football, and for the GAA. You couldn’t really put words on it what it means to a young fella looking up at that.”