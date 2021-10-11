Shandrum stun Kiltha Óg in explosive finish to earn replay

Rebel Óg Premier 2 MHC final: Kiltha Óg 1-23 Shandrum 5-11

A terrific comeback from Shandrum capped by a stunning late point from Eoin O’Mahony ensured these teams must meet again in the Rebel Óg Premier 2 Minor Hurling Championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

This game had everything and inspired by minor All-Star Jack Leahy's 13 points, Kiltha Óg looked the dominant team for long periods.

The East Cork outfit looked better in the opening exchanges and three unanswered points saw them race into a four-point lead in the seventh minute.

Shandrum needed inspiration and they got it in the 10th minute when Robert Troy hit a magnificent shot against the post and Cillian Quinn was on hand to guide the ball to the empty net.

Following a Kieran Murphy point from a free, Shandrum trailed 0-8 to 1-1 at the water break.

Just when Shandrum looked to be back in the game they were punished when sloppy defending allowed Colin Murphy to slot home a goal from close range.

That gave Kiltha Óg more confidence and they looked in a good position at the break when they commanded a healthy 1-13 to 1-5 lead.

The second half was pulsating and two Kiltha Óg goals from Quinn and Colin Quaid set the scene for an explosive finish.

When Kieran Murphy and Stephen Minihane added further goals in the 46th and 51st minutes it brought the teams on parity.

The O’Mahony leveller was just reward for Shandrum’s effort over the hour.

Scorers for Kiltha Óg: J Leahy 0-13 (0-6 frees, 65), J Aherne 0-5, Colin Murphy 1-0, B McGinn 0-3, O Sweetman, D Leahy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Shandrum: K Murphy 1-7 (0-3 frees), C Quinn 2-0, C Quaid, S Minihane 1-0 each, E O’Mahony 0-2, J Murphy, R Troy 0-1 each.

Shandrum: D O’Connell; S O’Leary, T McCarthy, D O’Riordan; R Troy, B Collins, C O’Brien; E O’Connor, R Troy; C Quinn, E O’Mahony, C Quaid; K Murphy, S Minihane, S O’Riordan.

Subs: J Murphy for S O’Riordan (35), E Walsh for D O’Riordan (45), C Dunne for C Quinn (49).

Kiltha Óg: P Flynn; Cathal Murphy, P Daly, S Morgan; D Lynch, S Geaney, D Leahy; Cian Murphy, S Ryan; C O’Callaghan, J Ahern, B McGann; Colin Murphy, O Sweetman, J Leahy.

Subs: B Peddler McCarthy for S Ryan (43), K Cody-Byrne for C Murphy (47), R Harney for O Sweetman (57).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).