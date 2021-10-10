Kilkenny SHC: Tommy Walsh rolls back the years for Tullaroan

Tullaroan 1-29 Clara 2-19

A star showing from former county hero Tommy Walsh helped Tullaroan to get past Clara and make it into the final four, but they needed extra time to make sure of their spot in the semi-finals.

The long-time leaders in Kilkenny senior hurling’s roll of honour (they won the last of their 20 titles in 1994), Tullaroan were 1-29 to 2-19 winners in the first of Sunday’s games, albeit after 20 minutes of additional play.

Walsh’s big moment of the match, a goal in the first half of extra time, proved vital, as Tullaroan fashioned a lead Clara simply couldn’t claw back.

The first half of normal time was tight; the sides were level on four occasions in a low-scoring opening 20 minutes.

With Dylan Simpson and Shane Walsh leading the way, Tullaroan managed to edge in front, but it was honours even by half time, the sides locked on 0-8 apiece.

Clara took a big step forward after the break, taking the lead with a 33rd-minute goal, but Tullaroan were back in front by the 41st minute, Mossy Keoghan and Tommy Walsh getting among the scores for the eventual winners.

The lead didn’t last long — in a tight game, the sides were level at the end of each of the four quarters.

A second Clara goal late on looked like giving them the lead, but, inspired by a Padraig Walsh, Tullaroan managed to get back on level terms by the end of normal time (0-22 to 2-16) before Tommy Walsh’s goal helped push them into a 1-24 to 2-17 lead by half-time of extra time.

It was an advantage they would not lose.

Shane Donohue rescues James Stephens

James Stephens 2-16 Dicksboro 2-15

Corner-back Shane Donohue was the unlikely hero as James Stephens came from behind to beat city rivals Dicksboro and book their place in the semi-finals of the Kilkenny senior hurling championship with a 2-16 to 2-15 derby win.

In a game that swung this way and that, Stephens trailed the ’Boro for long spells, before the influence of Conor Browne and former hurler of the year Eoin Larkin saw them take control.

Boosted by the in-form Cian Kenny, it looked like the Village were on top when Tadhg O’Dwyer netted early on. However, two quick goals from Andy Gaffney and Aidan Nolan changed the tone of the game as Dicksboro took control.

Shane Stapleton also played his part with his accurate free-taking, ending his day with seven points, five from placed balls, to see the Palmerstown outfit lead 2-7 to 1-8 at half time.

While the sides continued to pick off points in the third quarter, it was the first-half goals that kept Dicksboro in front as the game ticked into the final quarter. However, with Browne and Larkin to the fore — both were second half subs — James Stephens grew in confidence. With two Kenny points levelling matters going into the last 10 minutes, the game was their’s for the taking.

It looked like Dicksboro were set for the win when Bill Sheehan and Robbie Fitzpatrick added points, but they were left stunned when Donohue slammed home the crucial goal. Kenny doubled their lead, an advantage they held despite Gaffney giving them some anxious moments when his late point left the minimum between the sides.

Ballyhale grind down Bennettsbridge

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-27 Bennettsbridge 1-15

Champions Ballyhale Shamrocks made sure their quest for four county titles in a row is still alive and kicking, but they needed a strong second half to see off Bennettsbridge.

After an indifferent first half left the Shamrocks all square with their opponents (0-13 to 1-10), they showed defensive steel to grind out a 0-27 to 1-15 win. Of the five points they conceded after the restart, only one came from play.

The Shamrocks set a good pace from throw-in, with points from TJ Reid, Eoin Cody, Colin Fennelly, and Liam Barron giving them a 0-5 to 0-1 lead in the early stages.

However, a series of wides allowed Bennettsbridge to get back into the game and the sides were all square by the end of the first quarter.

They kicked on, taking the lead when Jason Cleere grabbed the first goal with a well-placed shot beyond Dean Mason, but for all their efforts they could not put enough distance between themselves and the champions. While Nicky Cleere led the way, TJ Reid kept chipping in with points to leave the sides level at the break (1-10 to 0-13).

Typical of champions, the Shamrocks were determined to hold onto their crown and lifted their game in the second half.

Joe Cuddihy had another impressive game for the winners, as did young hurler of the year nominee Eoin Cody, while the experience of Reid helped steady the ship, the trio between them landing 16 of their team’s 27 points.

Victory earned the Shamrocks a semi-final meeting with James Stephens, a repeat of last year’s clash. The semi-finals will be played in a fortnight.

Dream start sets O’Loughlin Gaels on way

O’Loughlin Gaels 2-19 Mullinavat 0-19

O’Loughlin Gaels were the first team to book a place in the senior championship semi-finals when they beat Mullinavat by 2-19 to 0-19 on Saturday.

An explosive first-quarter performance was key to much of the city side’s success. They made a dream start, defender-turned-forward Paddy Deegan grabbing an early goal that helped push the side into a 1-2 to 0-2 lead inside five minutes. They kept that advantage thanks to a fine save from goalkeeper Stephen Murphy and points from Jack Nolan and Jordan Molloy. They strengthened their grip on the tie just before the water-break, Mark Bergin grabbing a second goal after some fine work from Owen Wall as the Gaels opened up a five-point gap (2-4 to 0-5).

With Bergin (2) and Deegan to the fore O’Loughlin’s maintained their lead, but three John Walsh frees and two points from Ger Malone meant Mullinavat were still in the reckoning by half-time (2-9 to 0-10).

Mullinavat made a good start to the third quarter and had closed the gap to two points by the 45th minute (2-11 to 0-15), John Walsh (0-3) leading the way before a Mark Bergin free gave O’Loughlin’s some breathing space (2-12 to 0-15).

Bergin was a steadying influence, adding two more frees to cancel out more Walsh scores as the game moved into the last 10 minutes. Mullinavat continued to look for a way back but couldn’t find the space needed to trouble netminder Murphy. O’Loughlin’s closed the match out, Bergin (free) and Paddy Butler on target in a polished display.

Kilkenny SHC semi-final draw: Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens, Tullaroan v O’Loughlin Gaels.