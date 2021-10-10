Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time equaliser proves invaluable for Newcestown

A dramatic game was in its 66th minute with Newcestown a point behind when substitute Kenneally evaded three defenders and split the posts
Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time equaliser proves invaluable for Newcestown

Killeagh's Dylan Horgan tackling Edmund Kenneally for Newcestown. Picture: Denis Boyle

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 18:46
Ger McCarthy, Coachford

Cork SAHC: Newcestown 1-17 Killeagh 2-14 

Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time equaliser earned Newcestown a Co-Op SuperStores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship quarter-final berth at the expense of Killeagh in Coachford on Sunday.

A dramatic game was in its 66th minute with Newcestown a point behind when substitute Kenneally evaded three defenders and split the posts.

The West Cork side earned a draw from the jaws of defeat and, coupled with Fr. O’Neill’s defeat of Cloyne, a place in the knockout stages.

Naturally, Killeagh were shattered at the outcome of a game they bossed for long periods despite being down to 14 players from early in the first half.

The East Cork side were far from happy with a string of late refereeing decisions but, despite their numerical disadvantage, had enough chances to kill off their below-par opponents.

A blistering start saw Killeagh edge 1-3 to 0-2 ahead inside the opening 5 minutes. Tadhg Twomey and Colm Dineen got Newcestown on the scoreboard but Ryan McCarthy, Eoghan Keniry (free) and Andrew Walsh points plus a stunning McCarthy goal handed Killeagh a merited lead.

There was a scrappy spell prior to Gary Leahy firing in a superb 10th minute goal to make it 2-3 to 0-2.

Leahy and Richard O’Sullivan exchanged scores before a major turning point. Cian Fogarty received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident leaving Killeagh with 14 players for the remaining 43 minutes.

Newcestown slowly made their numerical advantage count and changed ends 2-7 to 0-7 behind. Two Eoghan Keniry (one free) and Sean Long points were answered by Newcestown’s Tadhg Twomey, Luke Meade and Jack Meade to conclude a frenetic half.

It was 2-9 to 1-10 at the final water break after Jack Meade hammered to the net following a Richard O’Sullivan free that rebounded off an upright.

The final quarter was end to end but Killeagh still led by a goal as the clock reached 60 minutes. Newcestown refused to surrender away however, as Jack Meade and substitute Edmund Kenneally frees preceded a Luke Meade leveller.

The drama didn’t end there as the excellent Eoghan Keniry converted a 65’ to push his side 2-14 to 1-16 in front.

Knowing a win would see them through, 14-man Killeagh were unable to prevent Edmund Kenneally from turning and firing over the bar six minutes into injury-time.

That was the final act in a cracking SAHC encounter in which Newcestown did just enough to earn a knockout berth at the expense of a Killeagh side who played superbly despite being a player down for three-quarters of a memorable game.

Scorers for Newcestown: R O’Sullivan (0-6, 0-5 frees), J Meade (1-3, 0-1 free), T Twomey, C Dineen, L Meade and E Kenneally (0-2 each).

Scorers for Killeagh: E Keniry (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65’), G Leahy (1-2), R McCarthy (1-1), A Walsh, S Long and D Kelleher (0-1 each).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney (captain), C Twomey, J Kelleher; F Keane, E Collins, C O’Donovan; T Twomey, C Dineen; C Keane, J Meade, D Buckley; R O’Sullivan, E Kelly, L Meade.

Subs: T Horgan for E Kelly (ht), S O’Sullivan for C Keane (50), E Kenneally for R O’Sullivan (56).

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill (captain); A Keniry, G Walsh Wallace, C Fogarty; D Hogan, C Coughlan, D Walsh; M Fitzgerald, S Long; J Fogarty, E Keniry, S Smiddy; R McCarthy, A Walsh, G Leahy.

Subs: A Leahy for S Smiddy (46), D Kelleher for R McCarthy (46), K Kelly for J Fogarty (53, inj).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).

More in this section

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Wicklow GAA to investigate violent scenes at end of U15 football match
Conor McHugh reacts to missed opportunity 10/10/2021 Dublin SFC: Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes advance to quarter-finals
How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up How Cork Premier Senior hurling championship is shaping up
#Cork GAA#Hurling
Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time equaliser proves invaluable for Newcestown

Sharp Patrickswell dethrone Limerick SHC holders Na Piarsaigh

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 10

Sarsfields
v
Midleton

PSHC R3

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices