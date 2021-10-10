Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time equaliser proves invaluable for Newcestown

Cork SAHC: Newcestown 1-17 Killeagh 2-14

Edmund Kenneally’s injury-time equaliser earned Newcestown a Co-Op SuperStores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship quarter-final berth at the expense of Killeagh in Coachford on Sunday.

A dramatic game was in its 66th minute with Newcestown a point behind when substitute Kenneally evaded three defenders and split the posts.

The West Cork side earned a draw from the jaws of defeat and, coupled with Fr. O’Neill’s defeat of Cloyne, a place in the knockout stages.

Naturally, Killeagh were shattered at the outcome of a game they bossed for long periods despite being down to 14 players from early in the first half.

The East Cork side were far from happy with a string of late refereeing decisions but, despite their numerical disadvantage, had enough chances to kill off their below-par opponents.

A blistering start saw Killeagh edge 1-3 to 0-2 ahead inside the opening 5 minutes. Tadhg Twomey and Colm Dineen got Newcestown on the scoreboard but Ryan McCarthy, Eoghan Keniry (free) and Andrew Walsh points plus a stunning McCarthy goal handed Killeagh a merited lead.

There was a scrappy spell prior to Gary Leahy firing in a superb 10th minute goal to make it 2-3 to 0-2.

Leahy and Richard O’Sullivan exchanged scores before a major turning point. Cian Fogarty received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident leaving Killeagh with 14 players for the remaining 43 minutes.

Newcestown slowly made their numerical advantage count and changed ends 2-7 to 0-7 behind. Two Eoghan Keniry (one free) and Sean Long points were answered by Newcestown’s Tadhg Twomey, Luke Meade and Jack Meade to conclude a frenetic half.

It was 2-9 to 1-10 at the final water break after Jack Meade hammered to the net following a Richard O’Sullivan free that rebounded off an upright.

The final quarter was end to end but Killeagh still led by a goal as the clock reached 60 minutes. Newcestown refused to surrender away however, as Jack Meade and substitute Edmund Kenneally frees preceded a Luke Meade leveller.

The drama didn’t end there as the excellent Eoghan Keniry converted a 65’ to push his side 2-14 to 1-16 in front.

Knowing a win would see them through, 14-man Killeagh were unable to prevent Edmund Kenneally from turning and firing over the bar six minutes into injury-time.

That was the final act in a cracking SAHC encounter in which Newcestown did just enough to earn a knockout berth at the expense of a Killeagh side who played superbly despite being a player down for three-quarters of a memorable game.

Scorers for Newcestown: R O’Sullivan (0-6, 0-5 frees), J Meade (1-3, 0-1 free), T Twomey, C Dineen, L Meade and E Kenneally (0-2 each).

Scorers for Killeagh: E Keniry (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65’), G Leahy (1-2), R McCarthy (1-1), A Walsh, S Long and D Kelleher (0-1 each).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney (captain), C Twomey, J Kelleher; F Keane, E Collins, C O’Donovan; T Twomey, C Dineen; C Keane, J Meade, D Buckley; R O’Sullivan, E Kelly, L Meade.

Subs: T Horgan for E Kelly (ht), S O’Sullivan for C Keane (50), E Kenneally for R O’Sullivan (56).

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill (captain); A Keniry, G Walsh Wallace, C Fogarty; D Hogan, C Coughlan, D Walsh; M Fitzgerald, S Long; J Fogarty, E Keniry, S Smiddy; R McCarthy, A Walsh, G Leahy.

Subs: A Leahy for S Smiddy (46), D Kelleher for R McCarthy (46), K Kelly for J Fogarty (53, inj).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).