Wicklow GAA to investigate violent scenes at end of U15 football match

Violent scenes involving spectators and players which erupted at the end of the U15 football match are to be investigated by Wicklow GAA.

The incident involving both players and adult club members has widely circulated on WhatsApp and social media over the past 24 hours.

The flashpoint occurred at the end of the game when a Carnew player was red-carded following the final whistle as players and mentors on both sides shook hands.

Footage of the following minutes showed a mix of players and adults from both clubs embroiled in a physical confrontation, with punches and kicks being exchanged, as people from both camps tried to restore order amid the escalating melee.

Kilcoole, who won the game over Carnew on a final scoreline of 3-8 to 0-9, were presented with the cup once order was restored, as players, mentors, and supporters from both camps mixed without any further incident.

County chairman Martin Fitzgerald declined to comment on the matter, though he confirmed an investigation would take place.

In a statement Wicklow GAA said they "are aware of reports of totally unacceptable behaviour from a number of people at a game today".

"Wicklow GAA strongly condemns all such behaviour, the CCC will be investigating the incident fully, and strong disciplinary action will be taken."

Officers from both clubs were unavailable to comment.

Given the serious nature of the incident and that adults and U15s were involved, Wicklow GAA are expected to take prompt action.

The initial stage of the investigation will come before the Competitions Control Committee (CCC) who will review the referee's report. This could decide on any suspensions or fines that may be imposed.

The referee for the game was Philip Bracken from the Laragh GAA Club.