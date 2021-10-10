Oisín O’Reilly hits 2-4 as Kilmallock earn Limerick SHC final return

Limerick SHC semi-final: KILMALLOCK 4-20 DOON 2-16

Four second-half goals, two from in-form Oisín O’Reilly, helped pave Kilmallock’s way to a first Limerick SHC final appearance in four years.

Tony Considine’s side had been superb in the first half after which they lead 0-16 to 0-11 but it was their goals thereafter that kept a Richie English-inspired Doon at arm’s length.

Man of the match with seven points from play against South Liberties in last Sunday’s quarter-final and again the pick of the bunch here, O’Reilly must surely come into John Kiely’s thinking as he contemplates a 2022 without Peter Casey and Barry Murphy.

Here his lightning speed and clever movement were again on show and while he was fortunate with a couple of occasions, he does look ready to be recalled to the panel he was part of in 2018 before being struck down with injury.

Ten points down, English had set up a goal for Patrick Cummins in the 42nd minute, then sent in a long ball that Limerick substitute goalkeeper Barry Hennessy, while under pressure, failed to stop three minutes after an O’Reilly goal had restored Kilmallock’s 10-point advantage.

Two minutes into the second half, O’Reilly had found Kevin O’Donnell who shot low and successfully for Kilmallock’s first green flag. The second goal O’Reilly won after he was brought down by Tommy Hayes in the large parallelogram and Micheál Houlihan’s shot was too good for Eoghan McNamara.

English followed his goal with a long-range point to bring Doon within six going into the second water break, 2-14 to 3-17. Houlihan punished a free won by Gavin O’Mahony to start the fourth quarter but a brace of Adam English frees followed.

The excellent Robbie Hanley’s first point of the afternoon gave Kilmallock some more breathing space but they needn’t have worried as O’Reilly turned marksman again in the 58th minute, taking receipt of a Hanley pass after initially fumbling the ball and dispatching it to the net.

Kilmallock would have been expected to be the sharper given their extra-time win over South Liberties last weekend and David Woulfe was off the mark with the first of his three first-half points 10 seconds into the action.

However, Doon were up by two points in the ninth minute when Cummins sent over his second point. Fresh from his All-Star nomination, Darragh O’Donovan had looked comfortable in a sweeping position, cutting down on the ball coming into Graeme Mulcahy and Gavin O’Mahony while being an extra body in front of O’Reilly.

Yet by the first water break came around Kilmallock had sussed out Doon’s shape, O’Reilly was moving into clever position sand he scored his opener in the 10th minute. Woulfe sent over his second then from the resultant puck-out captain Philip O’Loughlin rifled over his second.

An Adam English free for a foul committed on him by O’Loughlin ended Kilmallock’s four-point run but Kilmallock went into the one-minute cessation two up as Woulfe and Woulfe and Houlihan finished out the period with scores.

That break was no momentum breaker for the Balbec as they hit Doon for three without reply on the resumption, O’Reilly firing over two as Doon opted to go man-on-man. Two fine scores from Josh Ryan either side of an English free cut the gap to three only for O’Reilly to produce the score of the half, dummying and bewildering a couple of Doon defenders to fire over a fourth point.

Mulcahy’s first point, a typical over-the-shoulder score, on the cusp of half-time widened the difference to four points, which grew to six when Tommy Hayes was adjudged to have fouled Gavin O’Mahony off the ball and Houlihan dutifully punished the infringement.

Scorers for Kilmallock: O. O’Reilly (2-4); M. Houlihan (1-7, 1-0 pen, 6 frees); K. O’Donnell (1-2); D. Woulfe (0-3); P. O’Loughlin (0-2); G. Mulcahy, R. Hanley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Doon: A. English (0-7, frees); P. Cummins, R. English (1-2 each); Josh Ryan (0-3); D. O’Donovan, Jack Ryan (0-1 each).

KILMALLOCK: B. Hennessy; D. Joy, L. English; M. O’Loughlin; P. O’Brien, C. O’Connor, P. O’Loughlin (c); R. Hanley, A. Costello; M. Houlihan, O. O’Reilly, D. Woulfe; G. Mulcahy, G. O’Mahony, K. O’Donnell.

Sub for Kilmallock: K. Hayes for O. O’Reilly (60).

DOON: E. McNamara; P. Ryan, T. Hayes, C. Thomas; D. O’Donovan; M. O’Brien, R. English; C. O’Donovan, E. Stokes; A. English, Josh Ryan, D. Coleman, P. Cummins; P. Ryan (c), Jack Ryan.

Subs for Doon: M. Ryan for C. O’Donovan, C. Ryan for D. Coleman (both h-t); J. Cummins for P. Ryan (37); D. Stapleton for P. Cummins (53); M. Barry for C. Thomas (inj 59).

Referee: J. Murphy (Ballylanders).