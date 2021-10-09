Blackrock v St Finbarr’s: Pride and pressure as crunch comes in Cork Premier SHC

While not mentioned at training this week, according to manager Fergal Ryan, take as read that pride will be a significant motivating factor for Blackrock tomorrow afternoon.

The Rockies, for the few who need reminding, are the reigning Cork senior hurling champions. What also hardly needs stating is that their reign will come to an end should they fail to overcome St Finbarr’s at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

This is where the aforementioned pride comes in.

No county championship winning group wants their title defence to come a cropper as early as the group stages. Moreover, no county championship winning group wants their title defence to come a cropper as early as the group stages and at the hands of their “arch rivals”, in a game that is to be televised live on TG4.

When the above was put to Rockies manager Fergal Ryan earlier this week, he accepted that pride and a determination to extend the club’s time as champions will play on the minds of players, even if “it is not something we have hung our hat on”.

“Maybe in the back of the head it will be there, but it is not something we have spoken about.

“The focus is very much on getting a performance and we know if we get a performance, well then we’ll give ourselves enough chances to win the game.

“In the back of our minds, we’d have it as a selection group and I suppose the players would have it as well that being county champions, you’d like to enter the latter stages of the championship for sure. It is just something that is a given, really, that if you do win the county the year previous, you obviously would like to be challenging again the subsequent year.”

Along with pride tomorrow, there is pressure.

With Erin’s Own fancied to take care of winless Charleville in the other Group C game, only one from the Barrs and the Rockies will still be alive in the championship come 3.30pm. But where a draw will do the trick for group leaders the Barrs, their opponents have to win.

“I would imagine for every club player this is as good as it gets from the point of view that you are playing down in the Páirc, it is against your arch rivals, and it is being televised,” Ryan continued.

“It has every element that hopefully you’ll get a bounce off, but with some people that can be a lot of pressure. Guys look at things differently. Some players put an awful lot of pressure on themselves, some players relish it, and some players don’t mind whether they are playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or out in Blackrock.”

For Blackrock to prevail in this the first championship meeting since 2018 between two clubs ranked first and third in the Cork roll of honour, the aggression and hunger Ryan’s charges table from 2pm tomorrow will need to be several levels up from what they showed when having eight to spare over Charleville.

Of course, it was the absence of these two ingredients that contributed to Blackrock’s opening round defeat to Erin’s Own and what has the champions now fighting for their lives in the competition.

“After being successful last year, teams, when they play us, are going to say, these are the county champions, and they are going to raise their game, so we have to bring more than we did last year. For the first game, we definitely didn’t. And that created more pressure because we have found ourselves in knockout championship matches from there on in.

“Looking back on it, what we finished with last year we lacked in the first round this year. I would like to think we showed a bit more of it against Charleville and hopefully we’ll show a bit more against the Barrs.

“There is no denying that the Barrs are a team that is coming. They have a good sprinkling of players from the Cork U20s and senior set-up. As much as they have absolute great players, they have to play together. They have shown they can do that and they have also shown that they can be got at, no more than ourselves.

“Ronan Curran will be sitting back saying, Blackrock can be good if you let them play, but they can be got at, as well. We’ll be thinking the same thing in that if you let the Barrs play, they’ll be great, but they can be got at too.

“It is make or break. If we win, we qualify. If we lose, we’re out.”