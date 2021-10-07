Limerick advert for S&C coach underlines work involved in preparing All-Ireland champions

Departed Limerick strength and conditioning coach Mikey Kiely prior to the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 match between Tipperary and Limerick at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 12:23
Larry Ryan

Limerick GAA has advertised to fill the position of Lead Strength and Conditioning coach for the county's senior hurlers. The successful candidate will replace Mikey Kiely who departed the role to become Athletic Performance Coach with Ulster Rugby.

The job advert, posted on the Limerick GAA website, confirms the position will be based at Limerick's Centre of Excellence in Mick Neville Park, TUS Gaelic Grounds and its gym facility in Limerick City.

And the ad provides an insight into the level of detail now involved in preparing an inter-county team at the highest level. 

The successful candidate, the ad explains, "will be a vital part of a multi-disciplinary group creating a high performance training environment".

Working as part of manager John Kiely's backroom team, the ad sets out the key responsibilities of the lead S&C coach:

• In conjunction with the Team Management set out an agreed programme for the Senior Hurling Panel.

• Work with the Medical team to ensure injury prevention and manage team loadings.

• Develop and manage programmes for prehab and rehab 

• Manage day to day athlete monitoring strategies that include various sport technologies (i.e. GPS etc) 

• Work with the team Sports Nutritionist to design meal requirements associated with team training, travel and any other dietary needs 

• Develop and execute nutritional plans designed specifically for individual players to enhance on-field performance 

• Ensure a safe and functional training environment for the weight room and other conditioning facilities

The advert also lists the essential qualifications and skillsets required of the successful candidate: 

• BSc degree or higher in Strength and Conditioning, Sport & Exercise Science or a related field 

• Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (NSCA) and/or UKSCA Accredited Strength & Conditioning Coach 

• 2+ years’ experience working as the Lead Strength & Conditioning Coach in team sport settings 

• First Aid Certification – include basic Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Desirable Qualifications 

• MSc Strength and Conditioning or related field 

• Experience in data collection, analysis and data supported decision making

