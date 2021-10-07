Cork hurling permutations: Blackrock need to win city derby to keep title defence alive

Cork GAA secretary Kevin O’Donovan was in no way over-egging the pudding when he told delegates at Tuesday’s county board meeting there was “a super Saturday and super Sunday” of local championship action in store this weekend.

The Cork Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A, and Lower Intermediate hurling championships have reached the final round of group games, with 47 of the 60 teams across the five grades still in the hunt for a place in the knock-out phase.

Here, we take a look at the top three grades and spell out who needs to do what, and by how much, to be alive in the championship come Sunday evening.

Cork Premier SHC

Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship tables after round 2

Group A

Douglas are guaranteed top spot in the group, irrespective of how they fare against Bishopstown. Their opponents, who are part of a crowded field giving chase to the second knockout berth, must, at the very minimum, overcome Douglas. Should they do so, they’ll require a Newtownshandrum win over Glen Rovers, but not by a margin greater than what Bishopstown beat Douglas by.

A draw will be sufficient for Glen Rovers at Mourneabbey to take last year’s beaten finalists into the knock-out stages. Newtownshandrum, currently fourth in the group, can leapfrog both Glen Rovers and Bishopstown with a win over the former and a Douglas victory over Bishopstown.

Group B

All very straightforward in Group B. Sars and Midleton have already booked their places in the last seven of the championship and so all that is to be decided at Páirc Uí Rinn is who tops the group and puts themselves in the frame for direct passage to the semi-finals. Whoever loses between Carrigtwohill and Na Piarsaigh will find themselves in the relegation play-off.

Group C

A draw for Erin’s Own against already eliminated Charleville will see them finish in the top two, no matter what happens in the other fixture. Even defeat would not be fatal for Erin’s Own, so long as Blackrock manage no more than a draw at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Rockies simply have to overcome the Barrs in Sunday’s hugely anticipated city derby. Anything less and last year’s champions will relinquish their crown. The Barrs too will be chasing victory to make certain their progression, but know that a second successive draw will do the trick.

Cork SAHC

Cork Senior A Hurling Championship tables after round 2

Group A

So long as neither Kanturk nor Blarney lose their respective games, they will maintain their positions in the top half of the group. A draw will not be sufficient for third-placed Fermoy against group leaders Kanturk. Fermoy have to win at Buttevant to reach the last six of the championship.

Group B

Bride Rovers, save for a 13-point defeat to Mallow and a Ballymartle victory over Ballyhea in the other group game, cannot be prevented from progressing to the knock-out stages. Indeed, a win for Bride Rovers at Kildorrery would guarantee them one of the two semi-final spots up for grabs.

The size of Mallow’s task is outlined above, unless Ballyhea do them an unlikely favour and take out Ballymartle. For their part, Ballymartle simply need to match whatever Mallow do against Bride Rovers.

Group C

Very similar to Group A in that once Newcestown and Fr O’Neill’s don’t taste defeat for the first time this championship, they’ll hold onto first and second place in the group. Third-placed Killeagh are the only outfit that can come between them. To do so, the East Cork side must secure victory over Newcestown at Coachford. A draw will not be enough for Killeagh.

Cork Premier IHC

Cork Premier IHC tables after round 2

Group A

Carrigaline, despite sitting in third going into this weekend’, look best placed to finish in the top two as they face a winless Youghal outfit who need an 11-point win at Killeagh and a similarly large defeat for Éire Óg against Courceys to reach the knockout phase. Should Carrigaline, as expected, dispatch Youghal, Éire Óg will need to beat Courcey by at least three points to finish in the top two. A draw will be enough for Courceys.

Group B

Castlelyons’ very healthy score difference of +24 means they’ll not be caught at the head of the table, even if they were to lose this weekend. If Inniscarra fail to overcome Castlelyons, then a win or draw will send Valley Rovers through, provided the Innishannon men overcome bottom-placed Watergrasshill. For the latter to advance, they need to defeat Valleys by a margin of at least seven points and hope that Castlelyons have at least 11 to spare over Inniscarra.

Group C

Ballinhassig are already through and they’ll be joined by Kilworth so long as the latter, in the event they lose to the table-toppers, don’t allow third-placed Ballincollig to make up the 16 points that separate the two sides on score difference. A draw or win will send Kilworth through, irrespective of what Ballincollig manage against Aghada.