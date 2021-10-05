Liam Moffatt: Stepping down ‘best for my family and Mayo GAA’

The 45-year old from Crossmolina said he had made the decision for 'business and personal reasons'
Liam Moffatt: Stepping down ‘best for my family and Mayo GAA’

Liam Moffatt: ‘I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had. It’s a great privilege and an honour to be chairperson of Mayo GAA, and I’m thankful to everyone who’s supported me.’ Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 20:41
Mike Finnerty

Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt says he will be stepping down from the position “with regret” but believes “it’s the best decision for my family and for Mayo GAA”.

Moffatt announced on Monday night that he would not be seeking re-election to the post at the upcoming Mayo GAA Convention in early December after serving two years of his five-year term.

The 45-year old from Crossmolina said he had made the decision for “business and personal reasons”.

Read More

Liam Moffatt to step down as Mayo GAA chairman

“Obviously, I have two ‘terms’ nearly served, and you can serve a maximum term of up to five [years], but for business and personal reasons, it’s time to step back.

“It may have been a surprise to some people, but I’ve had to take stock of a number of matters during the course of the year, and I think it’s the best decision for my family and for Mayo GAA as well.

“It’s with regret that I step away. I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had. It’s a great privilege and an honour to be chairperson of Mayo GAA, and I’m thankful to everyone who’s supported me, and who’s worked with us as part of the journey along the way.

“Whether that be players, or supporters, or club delegates, or so on, I’m very thankful to everyone in that regard.”

Moffatt will be remaining in the chair for the next two months, until his successor is elected at the county convention. He admitted that some aspects of his tenure — which began just three months before the global pandemic — “had gone very well” while there were also “aspects where people would critique and raise questions over”.

“In terms of the targets, I had five original targets and there’s been progress made on four of them,” he told Mid West Radio.

“There’s been a lot of targets reached, some of them haven’t, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“In terms of where we’ve went to, there’s been a lot work done on structure, process, and procedure, a lot of progressions in the commercial area, a lot of work on infrastructure and the challenges in that space, and also in relation to the Academy and the pathway of how players eventually come into the Mayo senior team, and hopefully the appointment of a High Performance coach in the near future.

“So it’s a mixed bag, lots of progress in some areas and other areas didn’t reach the heights, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.”

More in this section

Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay One winner and sore losers in Kerry GAA’s managerial manoeuvres
Derry Jubilee Team of 1993 Honoured prior to Dublin v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Watch: Tony Scullion delighted to be back at GAA games after health scares
Conn Kilpatrick after the game 11/9/2021 Oisín McConville lauds Conn Kilpatrick: 'Just after winning an All-Ireland... the bravery of it'
#Mayo GAA
Cork Hurling Management Press Conference

Donal Óg Cusack among the frontrunners to take over Cork U20s as Pat Ryan steps down

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Rewatch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices