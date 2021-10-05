Liam Moffatt: Stepping down ‘best for my family and Mayo GAA’

Mayo GAA chairman Liam Moffatt says he will be stepping down from the position “with regret” but believes “it’s the best decision for my family and for Mayo GAA”.

Moffatt announced on Monday night that he would not be seeking re-election to the post at the upcoming Mayo GAA Convention in early December after serving two years of his five-year term.

The 45-year old from Crossmolina said he had made the decision for “business and personal reasons”.

“Obviously, I have two ‘terms’ nearly served, and you can serve a maximum term of up to five [years], but for business and personal reasons, it’s time to step back.

“It may have been a surprise to some people, but I’ve had to take stock of a number of matters during the course of the year, and I think it’s the best decision for my family and for Mayo GAA as well.

“It’s with regret that I step away. I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had. It’s a great privilege and an honour to be chairperson of Mayo GAA, and I’m thankful to everyone who’s supported me, and who’s worked with us as part of the journey along the way.

“Whether that be players, or supporters, or club delegates, or so on, I’m very thankful to everyone in that regard.”

Moffatt will be remaining in the chair for the next two months, until his successor is elected at the county convention. He admitted that some aspects of his tenure — which began just three months before the global pandemic — “had gone very well” while there were also “aspects where people would critique and raise questions over”.

“In terms of the targets, I had five original targets and there’s been progress made on four of them,” he told Mid West Radio.

“There’s been a lot of targets reached, some of them haven’t, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“In terms of where we’ve went to, there’s been a lot work done on structure, process, and procedure, a lot of progressions in the commercial area, a lot of work on infrastructure and the challenges in that space, and also in relation to the Academy and the pathway of how players eventually come into the Mayo senior team, and hopefully the appointment of a High Performance coach in the near future.

“So it’s a mixed bag, lots of progress in some areas and other areas didn’t reach the heights, but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.”