Liam Moffatt to step down as Mayo chairman

Crossmolina man took up the post in December 2019. 
Liam Moffatt is to step down as Mayo board chairman. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 23:01

Liam Moffatt is to step down as Mayo County Board chairman, he confirmed on Monday night.

At a meeting of the county's management commmittee, Moffatt said he would not be seeking a further term as board chairman, citing business and personal reasons. 

A board statement said: "At a meeting of Coiste Bainistí tonight our Chairperson, Liam Moffatt, informed the Officers of the Board that he will not be seeking a nomination for a third term as Chairperson of Mayo GAA at our upcoming convention. 

"The chairperson indicated that his decision was based on business and personal reasons. I would ask that our Chairman be given the respect he deserves for making a very difficult decision.

"Nominations for Convention will be sent out by Mayo GAA to Clubs in the coming weeks. Once nominations have been submitted, they will be communicated to the Clubs."

Crossmolina man Moffatt took up the role in December 2019. 

