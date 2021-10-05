Watch: Tony Scullion delighted to be back at GAA games after health scares

Derry legend Scullion has overcome Covid, a mini-stroke, and being rushed to hospital recently
Tony Scullion of the Derry 1993 All-Ireland winning team at Croke Park in 2018. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 15:33

Derry legend Tony Scullion talks about his recent health scares, Tyrone's All-Ireland triumph, and club football.

"I went through a few bad weeks there," says Scullion. 

"I caught Covid and I got over that but then I'd a wee mini-stroke. Then, after that, my ulcers burst and I was rushed to hospital in the middle of the night. 

"I was vomiting clots of blood in the bedroom and I tell you, I wasn't feeling good at that stage. 

"Dr Logan, who's a great man, when I rung him that night at half two in the morning, he was in my house three minutes later and had phoned the blue lights. Antrim Hospital got me sorted, got units of blood into me and all.

"It's great to be back out doing what I love on the green grass. You can't beat that."

