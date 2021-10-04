Seandún officials opt not to respond to manager's complaints

Seandún hurling manager Paul McCarthy said his players were “badly let down” by the city division board.
Seandún officials opt not to respond to manager's complaints

Seandún's Shane O'Donovan shoots despite the attentions of  Imokilly's Liam O'Shea during the Co-Op Superstores Cork premier SHC divisions/colleges play off final at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 15:19
Eoghan Cormican

Seandún officials have chosen not to respond to the comments of Seandún hurling manager Paul McCarthy who said his players were “badly let down” by the city division board.

Seandún were comprehensively beaten by Imokilly in Sunday evening’s Cork Premier SHC colleges/divisions play-off final, after which Seandún manager McCarthy hit out at the city division board for fixing club games on the day of and the day before their clash with Imokilly.

On the Sunday morning of the colleges/divisions final, Passage West played Na Piarsaigh in the city division JAHC. Lining out for Passage in this fixture was Ronan Harrington and former Cork senior hurler Cian McCarthy, neither of whom featured for Seandún later that day against Imokilly.

Both Harrington and McCarthy had started Seandún’s opening championship game against Muskerry in mid-July, with the latter contributing 1-2 on that occasion.

After the 4-36 to 0-16 season-ending defeat to Imokilly, Seandún boss McCarthy said: “We are proud of the lads who put their hand up to represent the division. But we were badly let down by the board. There was a JAHC game this morning and we asked for it off. There was another yesterday.

Read More

Imokilly cruise into Cork quarter-finals but Seandún feel ‘let down’ by board

“I’m not saying that is why we lost but to play Imokilly, you need all your players. We were down three starters today. The lads, their heads dropped because we were missing Cian McCarthy and Ronan Harrington. Robbie Lynch was out injured.

“All we were looking for was one day to put the matches off. The board didn’t even respond to us.

“We are throwing our hat at it now, we can’t do any more.” 

When contacted today, Seandún officials opted not to respond to McCarthy's remarks.

More in this section

Pauric Mahony celebrates 3/10/2021 Roanmore boss Peter Queally: Ballygunner are All-Ireland champions in waiting
Ballygunner celebrate after the game 3/10/2021 Dessie Hutchinson hits 1-9 as 'evolving' Ballygunner seal eighth county title in a row 
Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery
Seandún officials opt not to respond to manager's complaints

Time to forget 90s glories, warns new Kildare boss Glenn Ryan

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Rewatch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices