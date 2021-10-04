Seandún officials opt not to respond to manager's complaints

Seandún officials have chosen not to respond to the comments of Seandún hurling manager Paul McCarthy who said his players were “badly let down” by the city division board.

Seandún were comprehensively beaten by Imokilly in Sunday evening’s Cork Premier SHC colleges/divisions play-off final, after which Seandún manager McCarthy hit out at the city division board for fixing club games on the day of and the day before their clash with Imokilly.

On the Sunday morning of the colleges/divisions final, Passage West played Na Piarsaigh in the city division JAHC. Lining out for Passage in this fixture was Ronan Harrington and former Cork senior hurler Cian McCarthy, neither of whom featured for Seandún later that day against Imokilly.

Both Harrington and McCarthy had started Seandún’s opening championship game against Muskerry in mid-July, with the latter contributing 1-2 on that occasion.

After the 4-36 to 0-16 season-ending defeat to Imokilly, Seandún boss McCarthy said: “We are proud of the lads who put their hand up to represent the division. But we were badly let down by the board. There was a JAHC game this morning and we asked for it off. There was another yesterday.

“I’m not saying that is why we lost but to play Imokilly, you need all your players. We were down three starters today. The lads, their heads dropped because we were missing Cian McCarthy and Ronan Harrington. Robbie Lynch was out injured.

“All we were looking for was one day to put the matches off. The board didn’t even respond to us.

“We are throwing our hat at it now, we can’t do any more.”

When contacted today, Seandún officials opted not to respond to McCarthy's remarks.