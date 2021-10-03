Classy Conor O’Callaghan calms Duhallow nerves in victory over UCC

A Conor O’Callaghan inspired Duhallow progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bons Secours Cork PSFC after a nervy victory over UCC in Páirc Uí Rinn. Last year’s Cork U-20 hurling captain knocked over five points in a game where scores were at a premium and there were none more important than his insurance score in the 61st minute.
The opening exchanges were slow, in thought, movement and possession. Duhallow operated with Bart Daly back in his own half-back line with Séamus Hickey isolated up front as a target man. Dromtarriffe’s Con O’Callaghan put Duhallow ahead inside the first minute with a free but that was soon cancelled out by UCC’s O’Gara.