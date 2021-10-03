Classy Conor O’Callaghan calms Duhallow nerves in victory over UCC

Cork Premier SFC Duhallow 0-10 UCC 0-8

A Conor O’Callaghan inspired Duhallow progressed to the quarter-finals of the Bons Secours Cork PSFC after a nervy victory over UCC in Páirc Uí Rinn. Last year’s Cork U-20 hurling captain knocked over five points in a game where scores were at a premium and there were none more important than his insurance score in the 61st minute.

UCC had finally come to life in a game that they had been trailing in since the sixth minute. Two points from impressive substitute Conor Hayes and Conor Geaney’s second of the evening had reduced Duhallow’s comfortable four-point lead to a vulnerable one-point gap as the clock ticked into the red.

O’Callaghan then found himself in space 60 yards from goal. He drove into it before kicking over a sweet score off his left foot to give his side breathing space.

In the hectic moments that followed UCC’s Michael O’Gara saw red after an altercation with an umpire but in truth, this was a game that Duhallow deserved to win.

The opening exchanges were slow, in thought, movement and possession. Duhallow operated with Bart Daly back in his own half-back line with Séamus Hickey isolated up front as a target man. Dromtarriffe’s Con O’Callaghan put Duhallow ahead inside the first minute with a free but that was soon cancelled out by UCC’s O’Gara.

O’Callaghan then pushed his side back in front with a fine point from play but for the ten minutes that followed, stalemate prevailed.

In the 15th minute, the stalemate was broken when former Cork hurler, Mark Ellis, profited from some hard running by Darragh Cashman to give Duhallow a 0-3 to 0-1 lead at the water break. They carried that momentum through on the restart with another free from O’Callaghan before Kevin Crowley kicked a beauty from long range to extend their lead to four, 0-5 to 0-1.

Duhallow had being doing well to swallow up the surging runs of Kerry star Diarmuid O’Connor, but his influence on the game began to grow as UCC went about reducing the deficit. Dylan Geaney popped over a nice score from a mark before O’Callaghan had a half-chance of a goal for UCC that was well smothered by Gavin Creedon.

Dingle’s Conor Geaney then brought UCC closer with a fine score but an excellent score from Séamus Hickey made sure that Duhallow led by double scores at the break, 0-6 to 0-3.

UCC made two changes at half-time with Meath’s James McEntee and Kerry’s Damien Burke coming into the game, but it was Duhallow who again pushed made the early running. O’Callaghan, slotted over another free and when Paul Walsh landed an inspirational score from distance to push his side five clear, the divisional outfit seemed to be in control.

UCC then landed two quick scores through Daire Clear and Conor Hayes to make it 0-8 to 0-5. They should have been closer, as they played more and more of the game in Duhallow territory, but their wide count was mounting and they ended with 11 in total. Kevin Crowley pushed Duhallow four clear again as they looked again looked to be in a strong position.

Then came UCC’s late surge, and O’Callaghan’s touch of class. Duhallow surely be the better for their maiden game of the season.

Scorers for Duhallow: C O’Callaghan (0-5, 3 frees), K Crowley (0-2), P Walsh, M Ellis and S Hickey (0-1 each).

Scorers for UCC: C Hayes (0-3), C Geaney (0-2), D Geaney (Mark), M O’Gara and D Clear (0-1 each).

DUHALLOW: Kyrle Holland (Kanturk); M Browne (Newmarket), J McLoughlin (Kanturk), P Allen (Newmarket); K Crowley (Milstreet), K Cremin (Boherbue), Shane Hickey (Milstreet); P Walsh (Kanturk), D Linehan (Castlemagner); D Cashman (Milstreet), M Ellis (Milstreet), C O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe); B Daly (Newmarket), Séamus Hickey (Rockchapel), D Moynihan (Ballydesmond).

Subs: E Murphy (Dromtarriffe) for Moynihan (49), TJ Brosnan (Newmarket) for Cashman and N Flahive (Milstreet) for Hisckey (both 61).

UCC: G Creedon (Kilshannig, Cork); C Gammell (Killarney Legion, Kerry), B Curtin (Kilshannig, Cork), E Fitzgerald (Gneeveguila, Kerry); E Dodd (Canovee, Cork), D Phelan (Aghada, Cork), D Casey (Austin Stack’s, Kerry); D O’Connor (Na Gaeil, Kerry), C Nyhan (Ballinascarthy, Cork); M O’Gara (Austin Stack’s, Kerry), D Clear (Laune Rangers, Kerry), I Jennings (Kilmacabea, Cork); S Quilter (Austin Stack’s, Kerry), C Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), D Geaney (Dingle, Kerry).

Subs: D Burke (Na Gaeil, Kerry) for Phelan and J McEntee (Currha, Meath) for Nyhan (both h/t), C Hayes (K O’Rahilly’s, Kerry) for Jennings (38), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole, Cork) for Clear (48).

Referee: Alan Long (Arigideen Rangers).