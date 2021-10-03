Offaly SFC: Goals the order of the day for Ferbane who join Rhode in semi-finals

Ferbane and reigning champions Rhode have advanced to the semi-finals of the Offaly SFC.

With Tullamore and Durrow already qualified for the last four having topped their respective groups, the remaining spots were up for grabs over the weekend.

On Saturday, Ferbane recovered from a dreadful start to beat Edenderry 3-11 to 0-14.

Edenderry had the early initiative but goals were the order of the day as Ferbane roared back to life.

Ferbane lost key forward Joe Maher just before half-time after the ace marksman and Edenderry defender Eoin Dunne were shown straight red cards for an off-the-ball incident.

Two goals from Jack Clancy and another from Ronan McGuire proved crucial for Ferbane who were without star men Cian Johnson (groin), Oisin Kelly (cruciate), and Paddy Clancy (suspended).

On Sunday, champions Rhode came through a tough battle with Shamrocks.

Shamrocks started well with an early goal from David O'Toole Greene but Rhode rallied and with Niall McNamee and Aaron Kellaghan to the fore, they led 0-13 to 2-2 at half-time.

Rhode showed all their experience in the second half and controlled the game with a goal from substitute Shane Sullivan sealing the deal.

They won out 1-17 to 2-9 in the end and will await the semi-final draw on Monday night.

Cappincur maintained their senior status by beating Bracknagh with the latter now demoted to the Senior 'B' Championship for 2022.