Mayo SFC: Lee Keegan inspires Westport, champions Knockmore ambushed

Two first-half goals from Daithi Cosgrove helped the Belmullet a shock 2-4 to 1-4 victory in difficult conditions
Mayo SFC: Lee Keegan inspires Westport, champions Knockmore ambushed

Lee Keegan, file photo

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 18:34
Mike Finnerty

The biggest shock in round two of the Mayo SFC came on Saturday when defending champions Knockmore were ambushed by their North Mayo neighbours Belmullet in Tallagh.

Two first-half goals from Daithi Cosgrove helped the Erris men to a shock 2-4 to 1-4 victory in difficult conditions.

Sligo inter-county forward, Peter Naughton, scored Knockmore’s goal from a penalty.

Mayo panellists Eoin O’Donoghue and Ryan O’Donoghue played key roles in the victory when throws this group wide open ahead of the third round games in two weeks’ time.

Charlestown also put themselves back in the frame for a quarter-final spot in that group when they dug out a 2-13 to 4-5 win over Aghamore on Friday night.

Matthew Lenehan was the Charlestown hero, scoring 2-1.

Last year’s beaten finalists Breaffy booked their quarter-final ticket with a game to spare when they ran out 1-15 to 0-9 winners away to Kiltane.

An injury-time goal from Longford native Colm Flynn helped put some daylight between the teams after a typically hard-fought battle in Bangor.

Garrymore also made sure of their place in the last eight with a comprehensive 1-21 to 0-8 away to The Neale in Cong.

Mark Tierney’s goal and a string of frees from Paul Deeley helped Garry’ to lead at half-time by 1-11 to 0-5 as they made amends for losing to the same opposition in last year’s championship.

Meanwhile, Lee Keegan produced an outstanding display as Westport qualified for the quarter-finals with a game to spare following their 0-11 to 1-6 victory over Castlebar Mitchels.

An Ultan O’Reilly goal for the homeside early in the second half levelled the game, and when Paddy Durcan kicked Castlebar into the lead they looked to be in a strong position.

However, Mitchels failed to score for the final 26 minutes and Westport got the scores they needed from Niall McManamon and Liam Tunney to run out deserving winners.

In the same group, player-joint manager Andy Moran helped Ballaghaderreen to a dramatic 3-10 to 1-15 victory over last year’s Intermediate champions Balla.

Ballagh’ led at one stage in the opening half by eleven points, but a goal from Gary McHale threw Balla a lifeline.

In the end, goals from Moran, Darragh Kelly and Adam Philips proved decisive, with Kuba Callaghan popping up to land the winning point.

Ballintubber made sure of their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-15 to 2-8 win away to Davitts. Goals from Damien Coleman and Bryan Walsh, a fortuitous effort in the third quarter, were key scores with Jack Ronayne (penalty) and Niall Treacy hitting the net for the homeside.

Ballina Stephenites bounced back from an opening round defeat to beat Claremorris by 2-14 to 1-9. Padraig O’Hora produced a man of the match display and goals from Kevin Newell and Seán Regan were crucial.

More in this section

Ballygunner celebrate after the game 3/10/2021 Dessie Hutchinson hits 1-9 as Ballygunner seal eighth county title in a row 
Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery
Watch live: UCC take on Duhallow for spot in Cork Premier SFC quarter-final Watch live: UCC take on Duhallow for spot in Cork Premier SFC quarter-final
#Mayo GAA#Gaelic Football
Pauric Mahony celebrates 3/10/2021

Roanmore boss Peter Queally: Ballygunner are All-Ireland champions in waiting

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices