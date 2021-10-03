Mayo SFC: Lee Keegan inspires Westport, champions Knockmore ambushed

The biggest shock in round two of the Mayo SFC came on Saturday when defending champions Knockmore were ambushed by their North Mayo neighbours Belmullet in Tallagh.

Two first-half goals from Daithi Cosgrove helped the Erris men to a shock 2-4 to 1-4 victory in difficult conditions.

Sligo inter-county forward, Peter Naughton, scored Knockmore’s goal from a penalty.

Mayo panellists Eoin O’Donoghue and Ryan O’Donoghue played key roles in the victory when throws this group wide open ahead of the third round games in two weeks’ time.

Charlestown also put themselves back in the frame for a quarter-final spot in that group when they dug out a 2-13 to 4-5 win over Aghamore on Friday night.

Matthew Lenehan was the Charlestown hero, scoring 2-1.

Last year’s beaten finalists Breaffy booked their quarter-final ticket with a game to spare when they ran out 1-15 to 0-9 winners away to Kiltane.

An injury-time goal from Longford native Colm Flynn helped put some daylight between the teams after a typically hard-fought battle in Bangor.

Garrymore also made sure of their place in the last eight with a comprehensive 1-21 to 0-8 away to The Neale in Cong.

Mark Tierney’s goal and a string of frees from Paul Deeley helped Garry’ to lead at half-time by 1-11 to 0-5 as they made amends for losing to the same opposition in last year’s championship.

Meanwhile, Lee Keegan produced an outstanding display as Westport qualified for the quarter-finals with a game to spare following their 0-11 to 1-6 victory over Castlebar Mitchels.

An Ultan O’Reilly goal for the homeside early in the second half levelled the game, and when Paddy Durcan kicked Castlebar into the lead they looked to be in a strong position.

However, Mitchels failed to score for the final 26 minutes and Westport got the scores they needed from Niall McManamon and Liam Tunney to run out deserving winners.

In the same group, player-joint manager Andy Moran helped Ballaghaderreen to a dramatic 3-10 to 1-15 victory over last year’s Intermediate champions Balla.

Ballagh’ led at one stage in the opening half by eleven points, but a goal from Gary McHale threw Balla a lifeline.

In the end, goals from Moran, Darragh Kelly and Adam Philips proved decisive, with Kuba Callaghan popping up to land the winning point.

Ballintubber made sure of their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-15 to 2-8 win away to Davitts. Goals from Damien Coleman and Bryan Walsh, a fortuitous effort in the third quarter, were key scores with Jack Ronayne (penalty) and Niall Treacy hitting the net for the homeside.

Ballina Stephenites bounced back from an opening round defeat to beat Claremorris by 2-14 to 1-9. Padraig O’Hora produced a man of the match display and goals from Kevin Newell and Seán Regan were crucial.