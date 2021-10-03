Clare SHC: Niall Deasy earns Ballyea late draw on drama-filled weekend

The ace free-taker landed the free from well inside his own ’45 line with the last action of the game.
Clare SHC: Niall Deasy earns Ballyea late draw on drama-filled weekend

Ballyea's Niall Deasy, file photo.

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 17:29
Gerry Quinn

A huge free from Ballyea’s Niall Deasy, deep into injury-time at the death earned a draw against Cratloe at Cusack Park and a quarter-final slot versus Kilmaley in a fortnight’s time.

The ace free-taker landed the free from well inside his own ’45 line with the last action of the game.

The result means that Ballyea topped their group 3 with Cratloe taking second place and a tilt at Inagh-Kilnamona in the last eight.

Ballyea had to play without captain Jack Browne and the inspirational Tony Kelly, both of whom were ruled out because of injury.

This was a tightly fought affair with the side level on nine occasions over the hour. They were level half-time, 0-10 to 1-7, inter-county footballer Cathal O’Connor grabbed the game’s first goal on 17 minutes for Ballyea. Veteran Cratloe attacker Conor McGrath found the Ballyea net in the 59th minute, in a tense and thrilling finale which ended 1-17 apiece.

There was another draw at the same venue on Saturday when Kilmaley’s 0-21 was matched by Clonlara’s 1-18. Unfortunately for Clonlara, a draw wasn’t enough to see them through, as Kilmaley qualified with a better scoring difference.

Clonara did score the last seven points of the clash but it just wasn’t enough to get them over the line. Kilmaley enjoyed a 0-13 to 0-8 lead at the interval having led by five points at the first water break. A Clonlara goal by Kieran Galvin just before the last break left them 0-18 to 1-10 in arrears and a Cathal O’Connell point from a '65 after the break put four between the teams.

Kilmaley struck for three rapid points in succession with five minutes of normal time on the clock. Remarkably Clonlara amassed seven scores on the trot before the final whistle, coming up just short.

It was a weekend for draws as Inagh-Kilnamona and Whitegate finished level on 0-22 apiece at Cusack Park on Saturday in the opening game. Inagh-Kilnamona remain unbeaten after this tie and top group 1, while the draw helped Whitegate to avoid a relegation dog-fight. The east Clare side levelled matters in injury-time from a pointed free by Michael Hynes.

More in this section

Ballygunner celebrate after the game 3/10/2021 Dessie Hutchinson hits 1-9 as Ballygunner seal eighth county title in a row 
Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery
Kilkenny v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 1 Paddy Deegan shows attacking prowess, Ballyhale Shamrocks march on
#Clare GAA#Hurling
Pauric Mahony celebrates 3/10/2021

Roanmore boss Peter Queally: Ballygunner are All-Ireland champions in waiting

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices