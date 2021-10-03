Watch live: UCC take on Duhallow for spot in Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

The Examiner Sport cameras will capture all the action with Cork legend Noel O'Leary joining Colm O'Connor in the commentary box from 7.25.
Dylan Greaney, UCC, in action against Adam Murphy of Muskerry. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 18:45

It's the final of the divisional/colleges round of the Cork Premier SFC this evening as Duhallow take on UCC.

The students come into the game battle-hardened after a mid-week win over Muskerry ahead of this clash where the prize is a county quarter-final berth.

For the Duhallow men, it is quite the opposite; manager Ned English revealing that the division haven't had a single training session ahead of the game.

Throw-in at Páirc Ui Rinn is at 7.45, with coverage getting underway at 7.25

