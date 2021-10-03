Watch live: UCC take on Duhallow for spot in Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

It's the final of the divisional/colleges round of the Cork Premier SFC this evening as Duhallow take on UCC.
The students come into the game battle-hardened after a mid-week win over Muskerry ahead of this clash where the prize is a county quarter-final berth.
For the Duhallow men, it is quite the opposite; manager Ned English revealing that the division haven't had a single training session ahead of the game.
Thecameras will capture all the action with Cork legend Noel O'Leary joining Colm O'Connor in the commentary box.
Throw-in at Páirc Ui Rinn is at 7.45, with coverage getting underway at 7.25