Cork GAA previews: Imokilly and Duhallow eye last-eight dates

Cork Premier Senior Hurling and Football Colleges/Divisions play-off finals take centre stage this weekend
Imokilly's John Cronin and UCC's Conor Bowe and Shane Conway tussle for the sliotar during the Co-Op Superstores Premier Cork SHC play off semi-final at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 10:00
Eoghan Cormican

Cork Premier SHC Colleges/Divisions play-off final - Imokilly v Seandún, Páirc Uí Rinn (C O’Regan), 6pm:

Imokilly have the benefit of playing a hugely competitive fixture as recent as Tuesday, whereas their opponent’s sole championship game against Muskerry was two and a half months ago now.

Imokilly possess a stacked forward unit, with Seandún up against it in Seamus Harnedy, Shane O’Regan, Liam O’Shea, and Anthony Spillane. And that’s without mentioning Aghada’s Mark McCarthy who struck four points — including the winner — against UCC midweek. Further back, their defence is backboned by Castlelyons’ Colm Barry and All-Ireland U20 winner Ciarán Joyce of Castlemartyr.

Shane Duggan, David O’Neill (both Mayfield), former Cork hurler Cian McCarthy, and All-Ireland U20 winner Michael Mullins impressed during Seandún’s win over Muskerry in mid-July, but it will take a mammoth effort from Paul McCarthy’s charges to overcome the men from the east.

Verdict: Imokilly

Cork Premier SFC Colleges/Divisions play-off final - Duhallow v UCC, Páirc Uí Rinn (A Long), 7.45pm:

Duhallow come in cold tomorrow, having played neither a championship or challenge match in the lead-in to this knockout fixture which carries the prize of a county quarter-final berth.

Former Cork senior Aidan Walsh is concentrating solely on club activity this season and so is not part of the Duhallow line-up, nor will the Knocknagree players who made up one-third of last year’s starting team. Their promotion to Senior A deems them ineligible. Manager Ned English will instead look to Kanturk’s Paul Walsh and John McLoughlin, Millstreet’s Mark Ellis, Boherbue’s Kevim Cremin, and Rockchapel’s Seamus Hickey.

UCC will be buoyed by Wednesday’s hard-fought win over Muskerry and will again be leaning on the Kerry brigade led by Diarmuid O’Connor, Conor Geaney, and Sean Quilter. This, however, is a young UCC side and while Duhallow’s preparations are far from ideal, experience will surely count.

Verdict: Duhallow.

