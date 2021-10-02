Donegal chairman Mick McGrath: Super 8s is a cause worth fighting for

Donegal chairman Mick McGrath has revisited the issue of the discontinued Super 8s ahead of next month’s special congress.

At present, two motions are set to be discussed in person on October 23.

One will propose a reshuffling of the provinces to create four ‘conferences’ of eight teams each. The other is a league-based championship offering a route into the All-Ireland proper for the higher-performing teams, on a sliding scale.

However, in the event of neither being adopted (anecdotal evidence would suggest this is the way things are heading) then a vote will be taken on whether the Super 8s structure of an eight-team quarter-final round-robin, gets its third trial year after being introduced in 2018, but shelved for the last two Covid-hit football Championships.

Donegal brought a proposal to Congress in February 2019 to ensure Dublin could not nominate Croke Park as a ‘neutral’ venue. The agreement was that the three games in the Super 8s would feature a home game, an away game, and a game played at a ‘neutral’ venue.

However, this guaranteed Dublin got to play two of their three games in Croke Park, a venue that they had been playing all their home league and Championship games since 2011. At the time, it got a 36% share of the vote supporting their aim, but a chance was lost to spread more games around the country, according to McGrath.

“It was one home, one away, and one neutral and the argument was that Croke Park was not neutral. But we brought the motion to Congress to challenge that,” said the Aodh Ruadh clubman.

“All right, we weren’t going to win that, but we went and challenged that and I was smiling when I presented it as I knew it wasn’t going to get carried but we got 36% of the vote on the day. And if we went back the second year we might have got over 40% of the vote.”

“We took on Croke Park. We rattled the cage. If Croke Park got their way they would want every game in Croke Park. They can go out and sell their sponsorship, their catering, their bars. Somebody said recently there are 38 bars in Croke Park when they are all opened. It’s a huge industry that they are making back.

“They could say we are getting a percentage of it back in our grants, but we haven’t got grants the last two years because of Covid.”

Even prior to the Super 8s being introduced by the taskforce headed up by former director general Paraic Duffy, McGrath says he felt the big games should have been staged around the country for the boost it gave the local economies and to ease the expense on supporters.

“That was my personal view of it, even prior to the Super 8s coming up. That the quarter-finals should have been played, not in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or the future Casement or big cities,” he said.

“Around the Enniskillens, Castlebars, Longfords, and places like that. Tullamore, Portlaoise. This is what the GAA to me is all about. The cost of going from Gaoth Dobhair, Malin Head and Downings to Croke Park has to be examined by people.

“What does it cost? Getting into Dublin, trying to get a hotel on matchday or the night before.

“This has happened before and it will happen next year. It is great to see the concerts coming back to Croke Park, but you try booking a hotel the night before a Garth Brooks or Ed Sheeran. You are talking about €300!

“Even around the All-Ireland time, the hotels go up to around €200 a few weeks ago, the Saturday night of the All-Ireland final, for a room for the night.”

“I am not dramatising people driving from the bottom of Kerry and the top of Donegal. But I am talking reality here. For the reality of the average man and wife, with two children, you are looking at the cost of going to Dublin and back for the day and that’s without staying.

“By going to the provincial grounds, by that I mean grounds that are in every county, that brings a huge amount of excitement and pride that you are hosting the game.

“The challenge of Tyrone that time they came to play in the Super 8s in Ballybofey in 2018. We went up and beat Tyrone this year in the league in Omagh and there is a pride in going in and beating another team in their own backyard.”

McGrath cites the fate faced by Donegal fans. They could drive to the likes of Castlebar, Omagh, and Armagh and come back on the same evening.

“From a purely football sense, Donegal were involved in two epic Super 8s games. One in 2018 when they were beaten by Tyrone in Ballybofey, and the following year in Castlebar when they fell to Mayo.

Both defeats cost them the chance of reaching an All-Ireland semi-final, but they enjoyed the impact that games of this magnitude had and how it energised the towns that were hosting them.

“But going to Dublin you are talking about 150 miles (240km )one way, 170 maybe if you are coming from the top of Downings, and back again the same journey?

“And then try to get somewhere to eat, you are paying extortionate prices.

“We don’t mind it for All-Ireland finals if we reach them. But we do mind doing it for All-Ireland quarter-finals when they could be played all round the country.”

County boards keep options open ahead of input from clubs

When contacted this week, county boards were strangely uniform in their response as to the expected direction they might take at special congress.

All had been on a webinar hosted last week to tease out the ramifications of the reshuffle.

A few expressed caution that either proposal might go through and gain the necessary support, while the fate of the third year of the ‘Super 8s’ trial would appear to be in serious danger with a shortened season necessitating its demise.

ANTRIM: Have not decided what will happen yet, and will be putting it out to a full meeting of club delegates to determine the vote.

ARMAGH: Will examine the ramifications at the next county board, which is due to happen the week before the special congress.

CAVAN: It didn’t get a mention at the last meeting of the management committee. The presumption among sources is that it will be put to clubs.

DERRY: County chairman Stephen Barker was part of the initial taskforce who put together the proposals. That may influence delegates, but the final position remains to be seen.

DONEGAL: Rated as ‘not top of our agenda’, they said they will talk to other counties to see what the consensus is, and will put it to the county executive. It was noted that they detected there was no great love for either proposal and it was not a topic that was gaining a great deal of traction at the present time.

DOWN: When the options were first mooted, they gave it some consideration and the opinion back then was that they would favour voting in the proposal of a league-based Championship. However, things have changed since and they will be going back to the county committee and seeing if there is an appetite for change, or if they will revert back to the status quo.

FERMANAGH: Have stated they will be discussing the proposals at a county board meeting a week or so beforehand the special congress, so no position has been taken on it as yet.

MONAGHAN: Were due to host a meeting on Friday night where it would be discussed, and by midweek it had already been sent out to clubs for consideration.

TYRONE: No discussion on proposals to date. It is expected to go out to clubs for consideration.