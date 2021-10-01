Glenn Ryan to be appointed Kildare manager with high-profile backroom team in tow

Tom Cribbin and Davy Burke had been believed to be the two frontrunners to fill the gap left by returning Kerry boss Jack O’Connor
Glenn Ryan previously spent five years (2009-13) as Longford senior football manager, during which time he guided the county to Division 4 and 3 League titles. Picture: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 20:16
Eoghan Cormican

Glenn Ryan is to be the new Kildare senior football manager.

Kildare GAA’s management committee has recommended that Glenn Ryan succeed Jack O’Connor in the role, with Ryan’s high-profile backroom team to consist of former Lilywhites Dermot Earley, Anthony Rainbow, and Johnny Doyle.

The quartet will be put forward for ratification at the next Kildare county committee meeting on Tuesday, October 19.

Ryan previously spent five years (2009-13) as Longford senior football manager, during which time he guided the county to Division 4 and 3 League titles. Prior to taking the Longford post, he managed the Kildare U21s to Leinster success in 2008.

Tom Cribbin and Davy Burke were believed to be the two frontrunners to fill the gap left by returning Kerry boss Jack O’Connor, but it is two-time All-Star winner Ryan - who captained Kildare to the 1998 All-Ireland final - who has secured the post.

