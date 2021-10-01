Peter Keane: 'Kerry players very much wanted us to continue with our project'

Peter Keane has hit out at the Kerry County Board for not giving him a fourth season in charge of the Kingdom - and has insisted that the players wanted the 2021 management team to remain in place.

Peter Keane has broken his silence since being overlooked for a fourth year in charge, having failed to bring Sam Maguire home in his tenure.

Last week, it was announced that Jack O'Connor would serve a third term as Kingdom boss, a move that will be officially ratified on Monday night at a county board meeting.

Diarmuid Murphy and Mike Quirke are set to be part of the backroom team with former Down manager Paddy Tally expected to join them as the team's trainer.

However, Keane, who said leading his county was a "real honour", has hit out at the decision to bring in the Dromid man, saying that the players wanted to "continue with our project".

His first year saw the Kingdom lose the All-Ireland final to Dublin after a replay and while 2020 saw a shock defeat in the knock-out Munster SFC semi-final to Cork, Kerry gained revenge this year before losing the All-Ireland semi-final, after extra time to Tyrone.

In a statement released to the press, Keane said: "Unfortunately, losing the semi-final by one point in extra time to the eventual All-Ireland winners, led to a decision to end the work we had started and the momentum we had built.

"I know the players very much wanted us to continue with our project. They were the reason I wanted to stay. We were a united Kerry team with a great sense of purpose and ambition.

"All the players communicated to the County Board sub-committee their strong preference for the present management to be retained. It’s most disappointing that their wishes do not appear to have been considered in the decision-making process."

Keane praised the commitment of the players and the people around them over the last three years and said he will continue to support the team in a new guise as a spectator.

He added: "The players are a credit to their families, partners, clubs, and communities. I wish them every success in the future as they start out again.

"It has been a very tough time for everyone over the last while. During my term, we had two very unusual GAA seasons. It was fantastic to start seeing fans back at games again. I will now re-join the Kerry supporters in the stands and the terraces, and I want to thank all the wonderful Kerry supporters who have given us such fantastic backing over the years.

"I would also like to pay tribute to all those who have been involved in the backroom teams at minor and senior level over the past six years – especially James Foley, Maurice Fitzgerald, and Tommy Griffin. There are too many others to mention but they all know how much I appreciated their input and friendship.

"Ciarraí Abú".

Before taking on the senior job, Keane led the Kingdom's minor footballers to three All-Ireland title wins in a row from 2016-18 - a job he, ironically, took over from Jack O'Connor.