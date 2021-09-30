U20 Football Championship set for return next spring

The U20 All-Ireland football championship is expected to return to spring next season.

There is a possibility the hurling equivalent may also be scheduled for the first quarter of the year.

After being played alongside the senior championship in 2019 and ‘20, the U20 football competition began in spring last year before the pandemic hit.

This season, it ran concurrently with the senior championship due to time constraints.

By bringing forward the U20 competitions, there will be more opportunity for under-age players to line out for both their county’s under-age and senior teams.

Rule 6.17 of the GAA Official Guide (Part I) states a player who participates in a senior football championship game is ineligible to participate in the U20 All-Ireland competition. The same applies for Liam MacCarthy Cup teams in hurling.

In 2018, David Clifford and Seán O’Shea were unable to line out for Kerry’s U20s as a result of the rule after playing in Kerry’s Munster semi-final victory against Clare.

This year, Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly missed Cork’s U20 All-Ireland winning campaign having come off the bench in the senior side’s Munster semi-final against Limerick in early July.

Not since 2017 when the football competition was U21 has the competition been started and concluded in the first quarter of the year. Dublin beat Galway in that year’s decider at the end of April.

The Central Competitions Controls Committee will not finalise a masters fixtures calendar for 2022 until after Special Congress chooses a senior football championship format.