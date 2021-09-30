Cork camogie championship: Killeagh through as game cut short

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 21:58
Therese O’Callaghan

Killeagh 2-17 Douglas 0-8 

Douglas conceded this SE Systems Cork SCC game to Killeagh as one of their players received attention with 12 minutes remaining at MTU on Thursday night.

Killeagh go through to the quarter-final against the winners of Inniscarra and Enniskeane.

Killeagh led 2-12 to 0-4 at the interval. A goal in the opening minute from Stephanie Beausang put it up to a young Douglas side.

Jessica O’Shea was in fine form, totalling 1-6. All three county players - Laura Treacy, Hannah Looney and Chloe Sigerson - played their part.

Douglas were far more competitive in the second-half, Katrina Mackey their leading scorer on five points.

Scorers for Killeagh: J O’Shea (1-6), C Sigerson (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-2 sl), S Beausang (1-1), H Looney (0-3), R Sheehan and C Harney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: K Mackey (0-5, 0-3 frees), P Mackey, A Murphy and M Mulrooney (0-1 each).

KILLEAGH: K M Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, N O’Keeffe (J-Capt); C Daly, L Treacy, L McEvoy; H Looney, C Barry; C Harney, C Sigerson, R Sheehan; J O’Shea (J-Capt), R Fogarty, S Beausang.

Subs: N Walsh for C Barry (35), K Ahern for R Fogarty (42), A M O’Connor for C Harney (47), M O’Donovan for J O’Shea (48).

DOUGLAS: J Kavanagh (J-Capt); J Donegan, A Curtin, J O’Rourke; C Nason (J-Capt), P Mackey, L O’Brien; M Mulrooney, K Holland; R Sheehan, A Murphy, K Mackey; E McAndrews, E Kavanagh, A Walsh.

Subs: S Mulrooney for J Donegan (15 inj), D Harrington for A Walsh (29), J Leo for E McAndrews (29), J O’Mahony for A Murphy (43).

Referee: M O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).

