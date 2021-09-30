Fr O'Neill's county title-winning captain looking for more glory in Antrim SHC

Adrian Kenneally, who captained Fr O'Neill's to the 2016 Cork IHC title is looking to add another county title to his CV - but this time it is the top prize in Antrim hurling that is on his agenda.

Kenneally was also part of the side that won the 2019 Premier IHC crown on Leeside before getting injured during the successful Munster campaign.

The east Cork native has since moved North and is part of the Rossa side that shocked Cushendall in the recent Bathshack Antrim SHC semi-final.

"Before I came up I wouldn't have known much (about the Antrim Championship), I thought I'd walk in and have a bit of pedigree about me and be up for it," he said with a grin after helping his side reach the county final. "But if you asked me (about the intensity) 15 minutes into the game, my heart was beating out of my chest.

"The likes of this game against Cushendall and when we played Dunloy in the league game, it's just so fast, the boys are so quick, they'd have no problem rattling any of our teams at home."

Kenneally added that the standard of hurling in Antrim is on a par with the standard his native club compete in, Cork's Senior 'A' Hurling Championship.

"I've even said it to the lads there that I'd love to get a game against our home team because I don't know who would win.

"The hurling level is definitely up there with anything I've competed in."

Ger Lane, Chairman Cork County Board, presents Joint Fr. O'Neills Captains, Adrian Kenneally and Podge Butler, with the Cup after their win against Kildorrery in 2016. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Kenneally joined the Rossa club shortly after leaving Cork and said it "embodies what the GAA is about".

"At home, you take it for granted because all your friends and family are there and that's where you grow up and that's everything.

"But coming into a new community you don't know anyone," he said, "the boys have taken me under their wing, they're the majority of my friends, my social group, the people I hang around with and I'm very thankful I fell in with them."

Kenneally will be looking to add to his medal haul as his new club look to dethrone defending champions Dunloy in the decider on October 10.