Meath Ladies lead the way with 14 All-Star nominations

First-time All-Ireland ladies football champions Meath have received 14 All-Star nominations.

While Meath twice took home the All-Star goalkeeper award in the last decade (2011 and 2019), no outfield Meath footballer has won an All-Star since 2006, a stat that will be corrected several times over at this year’s All-Star awards at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 13.

Meath corner-forward Bridgetta Lynch is the sole member of the county's All-Ireland final starting team not to garner an All-Star nomination.

Beaten finalists Dublin have picked up nine nominations, including Hannah Tyrrell who kicked 0-26 across Dublin’s five championship games in what was her first season back with the county after retiring from international rugby.

Beaten semi-finalists Cork are next with seven nominations. They are defenders Róisín Phelan, Eimear Meaney, Erika O’Shea, and Melissa Duggan, midfielder Hannah Looney, and forwards Sadhbh O’Leary and Eimear Scally.

Fellow semi-finalists Mayo have six players nominated. Elsewhere, there are three nominees from Donegal, two each from Armagh and Galway, and one apiece from Kerry and Waterford.

The three-player shortlists for the senior, intermediate, and junior player of the year awards have not yet been revealed.

Goalkeepers: Monica McGuirk (Meath), Ciara Trant (Dublin), Dearbhla Gower (Galway).

Right corner-back: Emma Troy (Meath), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Saoirse Lally (Mayo).

Full-back: Mary Kate Lynch (Meath), Róisín Phelan (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal).

Left corner-back: Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Katie Newe (Meath), Eimear Meaney (Cork).

Right half-back: Erika O’Shea (Cork), Tamara O’Connor (Mayo), Aoibheann Leahy (Meath).

Centre-back: Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Lauren McConville (Armagh), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal).

Left half-back: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Orlagh Nolan (Dublin), Shauna Ennis (Meath).

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath), Hannah Looney (Cork), Orlagh Lally (Meath).

Right half-forward: Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Orla Byrne (Meath).

Centre-forward: Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Stacey Grimes (Meath).

Left half-forward: Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Sarah Rowe (Mayo).

Right corner-forward: Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Vikki Wall (Meath), Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork).

Full-forward: Emma Duggan (Meath), Shauna Howley (Mayo), Katie Murray (Waterford).

Left corner-forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Geradline McLaughlin (Donegal), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).