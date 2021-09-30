Larry O’Gorman: Davy Fitzgerald won’t join Galway

Former Wexford hurler Larry O’Gorman doesn’t see Davy Fitzgerald taking the reins in Galway now that frontrunner Micheál Donoghue has exited the race, remarking that “Galway are good enough to look after themselves”.

2017 All-Ireland-winning manager Donoghue was one of four candidates in the running to succeed Shane O’Neill as Galway hurling manager, but his involvement in the selection process came to an end towards the end of last week and he will not be returning to a role he vacated in the summer of 2019.

Discussions did take place between Donoghue and the selection committee last week, the same as with the other three identified candidates, but the Irish Examiner understands the timing was not right for him to reclaim the bainisteoir’s bib.

Galway officials are confident a new manager will be in place by next week, with Fitzgerald not among the four remaining candidates for the job — though there remains the potential for him to be parachuted into the mix at the 11th hour.

Fitzgerald stepped down as Wexford manager in July after five years in the post, with Model County legend O’Gorman commenting that it would not be a mark of “great loyalty” if Davy was to move to another Leinster Championship county so soon.

“It would be very strange after Davy just leaving us and then he would go to the opposition straightaway. You wouldn’t be calling it great loyalty, to be honest,” said the 1996 hurler of the year.

When you are fully committed to a county, you should stick with that county and then take a break for a couple of years after that. It is really down to himself, and your loyalty and your love for the county only sticks with you when you are with that county.”

O’Gorman, mind, doesn’t see Davy being approached by those charged with bringing a recommendation to the Galway County Board.

“Galway are a type of county that need success overnight because success breeds success and if they win an All-Ireland or are close enough in the next year or two, they’ll get stronger and stronger as the years come along. I think Galway are good enough to look after themselves.”

Turning to his native Wexford, O’Gorman said Darragh Egan’s recent appointment as Fitzgerald’s successor “came out of the blue”.

“There was a lot of talk about Eddie Brennan, there was talk about Anthony Daly, there was talk about JJ Doyle, even Liam Dunne’s name was mentioned again.

“Darragh Egan’s name wasn’t heard of. Brendan Cummins’ name was mentioned. William Maher, who was involved with my own club and is a great hurling guy, was also mentioned. But no one knew about Darragh Egan. It sorta came out of the blue. Nobody really knows much about him.”

O’Gorman believes Egan’s relative lack of profile could be a blessing in disguise.

“He might bring a whole new life to hurling in general. Maybe he will have new ideas and new plans and maybe so that it will be just about Wexford rather than being about the manager that takes over.

“For some reason, it just seems we are improving a little bit once we get outside managers. There are no strings attached with anyone.”

The 1996 All-Ireland winner has heard that outgoing Tipperary coach Tommy Dunne will join his fellow Premier native in Wexford, a potential backroom addition O’Gorman described as “interesting”.

“I think now that Davy is gone, the hype brigade in Wexford over the last few years is done and dusted. It is time to start from scratch. With Darragh, maybe the pressure won’t be as big.”