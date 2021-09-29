Kerry's Stefan Okunbor 'back in Ireland' after leaving Geelong Cats

Kerry man Stefan Okunbor has left the Geelong Cats following three years as a rookie and has returned to Ireland.
Kerry's Stefan Okunbor 'back in Ireland' after leaving Geelong Cats

Stefan Okunbor

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 08:38
Patrick Mulcahy

Kerry man Stefan Okunbor has left the Geelong Cats following three years as a rookie and has returned to Ireland.

Okunbor, from Tralee, appeared in 17 VFL contests in his three seasons. A student of the game, Okunbor turned heads in the VFL (developmental league) with his physicality playing predominantly as a defender.

The former Kerry All Ireland minor winner overcame an Achilles injury and limited game time due to the Covid-19 shutdown.

“Stefan showed great desire and commitment to become a better player,” Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

“He was limited by injury and the lack of games through the shutdown. He is now back in Ireland and we hope he can enjoy a successful Gaelic football career.

“Everyone at the club wishes Stefan well in their future endeavours.”

Fellow Kerry man Mark O’Connor and Laois' Zach Tuohy remain with the Cats for the 2022 season while the Geelong's women's team have signed Mayo's Rachel Kearns ahead of the 2022 AFLW season due to start in January.

More in this section

Tipperary v Clare - Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League 2020 Group A Brian Lohan ratified as Clare hurling manager for three more years
Micheal Briody 19/11/2019 Micheál Briody: Backdoor return for Gaelic football 'more disastrous than other two proposals'
Sean O’Sullivan celebrates winning with teammates 15/7/2021 Muskerry v UCC preview: Cork U20 stars backbone students' challenge
#Aussie Rules
Limerick v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Shane Ronayne aims to end Cork drought after appointment to 'dream job'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Tue, Sept 28

UCC
v
Imokilly

p/o SF

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices