Kerry's Stefan Okunbor 'back in Ireland' after leaving Geelong Cats

Kerry man Stefan Okunbor has left the Geelong Cats following three years as a rookie and has returned to Ireland.
Okunbor, from Tralee, appeared in 17 VFL contests in his three seasons. A student of the game, Okunbor turned heads in the VFL (developmental league) with his physicality playing predominantly as a defender.
The former Kerry All Ireland minor winner overcame an Achilles injury and limited game time due to the Covid-19 shutdown.
“Stefan showed great desire and commitment to become a better player,” Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.
“He was limited by injury and the lack of games through the shutdown. He is now back in Ireland and we hope he can enjoy a successful Gaelic football career.
“Everyone at the club wishes Stefan well in their future endeavours.”
Fellow Kerry man Mark O’Connor and Laois' Zach Tuohy remain with the Cats for the 2022 season while the Geelong's women's team have signed Mayo's Rachel Kearns ahead of the 2022 AFLW season due to start in January.