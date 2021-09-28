Brian Lohan ratified as Clare hurling manager for three more years

Brian Lohan has been ratified by the Clare County Board for another three years as senior hurling manager.

The recommendation from the executive was passed at a county board meeting on Tuesday evening. The two-time All-Ireland winning full-back was given the strong endorsement following two seasons in which he guided the Banner to an All-Ireland quarter-final and Round 2 qualifier respectively.

Colm Collins has yet to confirm he will return for a ninth season in charge of the county’s senior footballers, although it is anticipated he will be on the sideline again in 2022.

Collins is the longest-serving manager currently in senior inter-county Gaelic football — Kieran McGeeney commences his eighth season at the helm of Armagh next year.

At the meeting, it was confirmed by county vice-chairman Kieran Keating that the strategic review group report would be presented next month.

Last week, the Clare Echo reported it recommends three full-time appointments, including chief executive, director of hurling, and marketing/commercial officer. It is believed the secretary post is to become a voluntary position. The article also claims the group proposes the sale of Clareabbey, the county board’s administrative headquarters.

Keating is part of the group that, following a recommendation by Éire Óg, were charged with producing a five-year strategic plan. The group also includes Róisín Glynn (AIB), Tony Garry (Davy Stockbrokers), Eoin Conroy (Titan Experience), Mark O’Connell (Repucon Consulting), Colin Kelly (Gyrogy), Eoin Doohan (DFP), Conor Gilligan (Roadbridge), and Enda Connolly (CMP).

Meanwhile, David Clifford said last month’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone was not something he would ever reconcile with. “It’s not something you ever get over, really. You just try and move on from it if you can.

“It’s great to get back out on the pitch. With Fossa, we’re lucky enough to be competitive and go and win a junior championship, so that has to take a lot of your focus.”

Also, speaking on Radio Kerry, Seán O’Shea said the recent management change in Kerry had no bearing on the team. “As players, our job is to go out on the field and play and everything outside that is left to the county board.”

Elsewhere, Kildare chairman Mick Gorman said interviews for Jack O’Connor’s successor as senior football manager were being held this week. Tom Cribbin is considered the frontrunner, but former Wicklow manager Davy Burke is a strong candidate and Kildare great Glenn Ryan has been mentioned.