Shane Ronayne aims to end Cork drought after appointment to 'dream job'

Shane Ronayne says his appointment as Cork ladies football manager is a "dream job", and one of the few that could've drawn him away from the Waterford men's footballers.

The Mitchelstown native was ratified at Monday night’s Cork board meeting having been chosen for the position following a series of interviews last week.

"It's a dream job for me. I'm over the moon," he told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"I didn't want to count my chickens until they were hatched and it's been a hectic less than 24 hours, the phone is going non-stop.

"I'm delighted to be doing it, I'm very honored to be in the position that I'm in, and really looking forward to the hard work that's going to be ahead.

"One of the only jobs I would've left the Waterford set up for was Cork ladies because I had a very good relationship with the players and the rest of my management, and the county board were fantastic.

"Waterford are down there in Division 4, they're struggling, but they train and work so hard and I don't think people realise how much work they're doing, they're training as hard as anybody else.

I started a project there but this opportunity came my way and you have to go for these things in life sometimes. When the opportunity came up, I couldn't turn it down."

Ronayne feels his added experience from managing Tipperary, Mourneabbey, and the Waterford men's team have made him a better candidate than in 2016 when he applied for a role that went the way of Ephie Fitzgerald.

"I'm in a better position as a manager and as a person to be taking over this role now because it is a huge role. Maybe it would've been too big for me six years ago," he mused.

Those expectations remain high now, although's Cork are without an All-Ireland since completing their six in a row in Fitzgerald's debut season.

"I knew going into it that All-Ireland titles are the currency for Cork ladies football," said Ronayne. "They haven't won one since 2016 and that's a drought.

"I know it's only five or six years but that's what it feels like down there when it has been so successful under Éamonn Ryan, and Ephie's first year as well.

"The pressure is there but I'm just going to embrace that and go for it. The players are certainly there in Cork and we hope to be back at the top table very quickly."