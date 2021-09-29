Muskerry v UCC preview: Cork U20 stars backbone students' challenge

UCC's season ended last year following a monumental battle with Duhallow, losing 4-20 to 6-12 after extra-time
Muskerry v UCC preview: Cork U20 stars backbone students' challenge

Cork’s Sean O’Sullivan celebrates beating Kerry in the Munster U20 semi-final this summer. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 07:00
Therese O’Callaghan

Tonight: Cork Premier SFC Colleges/Divisions Muskerry v UCC, Páirc Uí Rinn (R Whelan), 7.30pm 

Muskerry come into this Colleges/Divisions play-off semi-final with an impressive victory under their belt, albeit over two months ago.

Still, it should work in their favour to have beaten a strong Carbery team, 0-16 to 0-6, and will no doubt boost their confidence.

On that occasion, Canovee’s Mark Healy, Luke Casey (Donoughmore), and David Horgan from Macroom struck the decisive scores. Darragh Holmes made an impact off the bench, chipping in with two points.

Whilst their attack impressed, the concession of four points from play showed their defensive credentials.

With a place in Sunday’s final against Duhallow up for grabs, they will need to be as good again.

Ciarán Ó Duinnín was the sole representative from Cill na Martra, he was introduced at half-time along with Holmes. Cill na Martra currently top their group in the Premier IFC having posted big wins over Nemo Rangers and Rockchapel, and if more of these players are available, they would surely add something extra.

This is UCC’s first outing in championship. Nonetheless they have kept themselves busy with challenge matches. Their season ended last year following a monumental battle with Duhallow.

The final score of 4-20 to 6-12, which came after extra-time, saw them lose out by two points. There is always expectation from the students.

Their selection of players might change from season to season, but they remain competitive.

For this game, they can call on the talents of Cork U20 duo Seán O’Sullivan and Gavin Creedon.

Kilshannig’s Creedon was goalkeeper when Cork claimed Munster glory. UCC’s prospects will be further strengthened with the inclusion of Dylan Geaney from the Dingle club and Dylan Casey of Austin Stacks.

More in this section

Tipperary v Clare - Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League 2020 Group A Brian Lohan ratified as Clare hurling manager for three more years
Micheal Briody 19/11/2019 Micheál Briody: Backdoor return for Gaelic football 'more disastrous than other two proposals'
Mark McCarthy’s late point sees Imokilly edge past UCC Mark McCarthy’s late point sees Imokilly edge past UCC
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
Limerick v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Shane Ronayne aims to end Cork drought after appointment to 'dream job'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Tue, Sept 28

UCC
v
Imokilly

p/o SF

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices