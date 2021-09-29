Muskerry v UCC preview: Cork U20 stars backbone students' challenge

Tonight: Cork Premier SFC Colleges/Divisions Muskerry v UCC, Páirc Uí Rinn (R Whelan), 7.30pm

Muskerry come into this Colleges/Divisions play-off semi-final with an impressive victory under their belt, albeit over two months ago.

Still, it should work in their favour to have beaten a strong Carbery team, 0-16 to 0-6, and will no doubt boost their confidence.

On that occasion, Canovee’s Mark Healy, Luke Casey (Donoughmore), and David Horgan from Macroom struck the decisive scores. Darragh Holmes made an impact off the bench, chipping in with two points.

Whilst their attack impressed, the concession of four points from play showed their defensive credentials.

With a place in Sunday’s final against Duhallow up for grabs, they will need to be as good again.

Ciarán Ó Duinnín was the sole representative from Cill na Martra, he was introduced at half-time along with Holmes. Cill na Martra currently top their group in the Premier IFC having posted big wins over Nemo Rangers and Rockchapel, and if more of these players are available, they would surely add something extra.

This is UCC’s first outing in championship. Nonetheless they have kept themselves busy with challenge matches. Their season ended last year following a monumental battle with Duhallow.

The final score of 4-20 to 6-12, which came after extra-time, saw them lose out by two points. There is always expectation from the students.

Their selection of players might change from season to season, but they remain competitive.

For this game, they can call on the talents of Cork U20 duo Seán O’Sullivan and Gavin Creedon.

Kilshannig’s Creedon was goalkeeper when Cork claimed Munster glory. UCC’s prospects will be further strengthened with the inclusion of Dylan Geaney from the Dingle club and Dylan Casey of Austin Stacks.