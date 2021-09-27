Meath GAA appoint former Super Rugby coach as youth general manager

Meath have taken the unprecedented step of appointing a general manager for their underage football grades in the county.

Dubliner Barry Horgan, a former strength and conditioning coach with Super Rugby club ACT Brumbies, has been handed the newly-created role and will start later this year.

Horgan has been working as a performance scientist in the Australian Institute of Sport and will be charged with continuing the sterling efforts which has seen the Royal County annex three of the last four Leinster minor titles.

He previously assisted Munster Rugby after being head of athletic performance with Longford’s senior footballers in 2015 and working with the likes of Dublin’s senior hurlers in ‘11 and Cavan’s U21 footballers a year later.

“Ultimately, the success of our Academy pathway is the pipeline of talent that is delivered through to our Senior football team,” Meath chairman John Kavanagh said. “The recent underage wins, and the implementation of our strategy, will aid and support this process. Barry Horgan’s appointment is integral to achieving this.”

News of Horgan’s arrival is expected to be followed by confirmation Andy McEntee will be in charge for a sixth season in 2022. There have been suggestions the All-Ireland club winning boss may change his management team.

Elsewhere, this year’s Donegal senior football championship will be completed before the 2020 decider between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill is replayed.

The original game which was eventually played last month was won by Glenties on a shootout. However, Kilcar appealed the result on the basis that their opponents had used one too many subs.

Naomh Conaill themselves contested the board’s ruling to the Ulster Council’s hearings committee and the re-fixture, which had been set for September 8, was postponed.

County chairman Mick McGrath explained to RTÉ: “There are appeals and count-appeals etc. The decision is that it won’t be revisited until the 2021 championship is concluded. That is going on at the moment. Everybody would like to see it sorted. The clubs involved, it’s only fair to them that we don’t interfere with their participation in the 2021 championship.”

The pair avoided each other in the third round of this year’s campaign to be played this weekend - Kilcar face Ardara while Naomh Conaill take on Termon.