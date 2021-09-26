Galway SHC: Champions St Thomas send message to rivals

St Thomas, chasing their fourth Galway SHC title in a row, sent out a warning to all pretenders to their crown as they secured their second group win over 2017 champions Liam Mellows by an impressive 2-21 to 0-15.
Oisin Flannery and Eanna Burke got the goals in this repeat of the 2018 and ’19 finals as St Thomas sent the city side crashing out of the title race at the group stages.
There is still another round of games to come so a lot has yet to be decided but Turloughmore, runners-up last year, got their first win after drawing first day out. Goals from Sean Loftus and Conor Walsh helped them to a 2-19 to 1-21 but there was a let-off when Ger Farragher untypically sent a long-range free wide which would have salvaged a draw for Castlegar.
Craughwell, who beat Ahascragh-Fohenagh by 1-23 to 0-14, will now face Castlegar in a crunch clash, while Tommy Larkins recovered from an opening round loss to Sarsfields to get back in contention with a 2-15 to 0-19 win over Loughrea.
Oran and Oisin Finn got goals as Cappataggle, winners over Liam Mellows in the first round, drew 2-15 to 1-18 against a Killimordaly side for whom Iomar Creaven found the net after they lost their opening game.
Sarsfields notched their second win with a 2-22 to 0-16 success over Oranmore-Maree, while Evan Niland shot 0-11 as Clarinbridge got their second win in a 0-28 to 1-16 victory over Kilnadeema-Leitrim.
Cianan Fahy hit two goals and Jason Kennedy also found the net as Ardrahan beat Mullagh by 3-15 to 0-14 for their first win, while promoted Kilconieron backed up their opening win over Beagh with a 1-20 to 2-17 draw with Portumna. A late rally from Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry snatched a draw when Shane Moloney pointed in a 3-15 to 2-18 draw with Atehnry.