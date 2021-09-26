Galway SHC: Champions St Thomas send message to rivals

St Thomas, chasing their fourth Galway SHC title in a row, sent out a warning to all pretenders to their crown as they secured their second group win over 2017 champions Liam Mellows by an impressive 2-21 to 0-15.

Oisin Flannery and Eanna Burke got the goals in this repeat of the 2018 and ’19 finals as St Thomas sent the city side crashing out of the title race at the group stages.