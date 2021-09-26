Tipperary SHC: Borris-Ileigh win do or die clash, Drom-Inch bow out

Champions Kiladangan hit two late points for a 0-16 to 1-11 win over Moycarkey-Borris in the third round of the Tipperary SHC at Templemore. The champions were below their best as they forged a half-time lead of 0-7 to 0-6. Anthony McKelvey’s goal for Moycarkey after 43 minutes put them in front (1-8 to 0-9) and they were a point clear, 1-8 to 0-10, at the second water break. The last quarter saw Brian McLoughney shoot five points for Kiladangan as they drew level by 54 minutes and then pushed clear to top their group and stay unbeaten. Moycarkey now prepare for the relegation play-offs.

Regarded as the top match of the round, Borris-Ileigh knocked out Nenagh Éire Óg on a 1-16 to 0-9 scoreline. For both it was a must-win contest but it was Borris who showed the greater hunger. They led 0-3 to 0-1 at the first water break and 0-9 to 0-3 at half-time, Eddie Ryan bagging four of the Borris points. Niall Kenny’s goal for Borris at the start of the second half was followed by three unanswered points as they put the game out of Nenagh’s reach. Nenagh made a brief rally with three points, but they never threatened to overtake their North Tipp rivals who go through to the knockout stages.

Loughmore-Castleiney were comfortable 0-21 to 1-13 winners over JK Brackens. The Templemore lads opened brightly to lead 0-5 to 0-3 at the water break but at half-time Loughmore were ahead 0-9 to 0-8, John McGrath getting five points. A Shane Doyle goal for Brackens after 36 minutes put them in front, 1-9 to 0-11, but Loughmore then outpointed them six to one to the second water break to lead 0-17 to 1-10. Loughmore extended their advantage in the last quarter for a win which owed much to the efforts of John Meagher, Brian McGrath and the accuracy of John McGrath who finished with ten points, eight from frees.

Jack Shelley scored 2-4 from play as Mullinahone saw off Toomevara by 2-23 to 1-13. Mullinahone were never headed and were 0-10 to 0-5 in front when David Young netted for Toomevara after 21 minutes. Toome had Colm Canning red-carded near half-time at which stage Mullinahone were 0-12 to 1-6 clear. Five minutes into the second half Jack Shelley got his first goal for Mullinahone who stretched their led to 1-18 to 1-10 by the water break. They stayed comfortably clear to the finish, Shelley crowning a fine individual display with his second goal near the end. Eoin Kelly scored 0-12 for Mullinahone, eight from frees.

Though Sarsfields had a 3-24 to 1-20 win over Upperchurch-Drombane to top their group, the 10-point defeat was not enough to eliminate Upperchurch from the championship and they go through to the knockout stages on scoring difference. Paul Ryan’s injury-time pointed free was the critical score that saved Upperchurch, who trailed Sarsfields all the way.

Padraig Greene’s goal after 17 minutes got a struggling Upperchurch moving but Pa Bourke netted for Sarsfields after 22 minutes and they led 1-13 to 1-8 at half-time. They were six points clear at the second water break (1-20 to 1-14) but goals from Conor Stakelum and Darragh Stakelum pushed uneaten Sarsfields well clear and into the knockout stages.

Sub Stephen Ferncombe scored 1-2 in a late Clonoulty-Rossmore surge which brought them a 1-22 to 3-14 win over Holycross-Ballycahill. Goals by Dara Woods and David Fogarty helped Holycross to a 2-10 to 0-11 lead at half-time. They were 2-14 to 0-15 ahead at the second water break but Clonoulty finished strongly to draw level. Luke O'Meara looked to have scored a winning goal for Holycross but Stephen Ferncombe netted after 59 minutes to level again and added two points in injury time for Clonoulty’s win.

Despite a 2-15 to 1-16 win over Éire Óg Annacarty, Drom-Inch are out of the championship on scoring difference. Drom made all the running and led 2-9 to 0-6 at half-time. They were still 2-14 to 0-13 clear after 53 minutes but Éire Óg put in a strong finish, outscoring their rivals 1-3 to 0-1, the late scores conceded knocking Drom-Inch out despite recording their first win.

Kilruane MacDonaghs finished strongly for a 3-19 to 2-18 win over Roscrea and go to the knockout stages as table-toppers. Goals by Thomas Cleary and Seamus Hennessy (penalty) put Kilruane in the driving seat in the first quarter (2-4 to 0-5) but Roscrea were never far behind and at half-time it was 2-9 to 0-12 for the eventual winners. Roscrea hit two goals at the start of the second half and were level 2-16 each after 58 minutes. Then Thomas Hogan netted for Kilruane to seal their win and maintain their unbeaten run. Roscrea face into the relegation play-offs.