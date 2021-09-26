Clare SFC: Ennistymon and Kilmihil book quarter-final spots as Cratloe knocked out

Last year’s beaten finalists Cratloe exited the Clare SFC on Sunday at Cusack Park, when they lost out to a youthful Ennistymon side by 3-06 to 1-07.

Played in a constant downpour, this clash lacked quality but the North Clare outfit won’t be troubled by that fact considering that they are through to the quarter-final draw.

Cratloe ran out of steam in the final quarter being outscored by 1-03 to no score in that period. Ennistymon’s corner-forward Tiernan Hogan opened the scoring inside a minute of the throw-in, with a point from open play before Cratloe replied with a Conor McGrath goal in the sixth. The 2013 All-Ireland hurling winner and All-Star raced in from the left wing to deftly deliver a low shot to the back of Noel Sexton’s net. At the first water-break, Cratloe enjoyed a 1-1 to 0-3 lead. A Cathal McInerney free increased their advantage before two Ennistymon goals in quick succession propelled them to a one point lead, 2-2 to 1-4 at half time.

Another McInerney free early in the second half levelled matters amid a deluge of rain. Cratloe edged a point in front by the second water break, claiming a 1-7 to 2-3 lead. But the team that contested their first and only county decider in 2018 kicked on after the break, with impressive sub Diarmuid Fahy scoring a fine goal in injury-time, to seal the deal.

There was also only one point between the teams at the final whistle at Cooraclare on Saturday, when Kilmihil edged out Doonbeg by 1-09 to 0-11, to seal a quarter-final spot. In a tight opening quarter, the sides were level at 0-02 apiece at the water break. Doonbeg took the initiative in the opening ten minutes of the second quarter against the wind, scoring four unanswered points. to help them to a 0-07 to 0-05 half-time lead.

The Magpies kicked three early second half points to lead by double scores (0-10 to 0-5) but remarkably Kilmihil struck for 1-03 before the last water-break with Martin O’Leary providing the goal, to lead by 1-08 to 0-10. Kilmihil stayed in front from then on to clinch the victory.

Already into the last eight, St Joseph’s maintained their 100% record in defeating Cooraclare by 3-07 to 0-07 at Quilty on Sunday. The Miltown Malbay-based club enjoyed a 2-03 to 0-4 half-time advantage.