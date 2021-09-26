Clare SFC: Ennistymon and Kilmihil book quarter-final spots as Cratloe knocked out

Played in a constant downpour, this clash lacked quality but the North Clare outfit won’t be troubled by that fact considering that they are through to the quarter-final draw.
Clare SFC: Ennistymon and Kilmihil book quarter-final spots as Cratloe knocked out

A general view of Cusack Park, Ennis. File photo

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 15:20
Gerry Quinn

Last year’s beaten finalists Cratloe exited the Clare SFC on Sunday at Cusack Park, when they lost out to a youthful Ennistymon side by 3-06 to 1-07.

Played in a constant downpour, this clash lacked quality but the North Clare outfit won’t be troubled by that fact considering that they are through to the quarter-final draw.

Cratloe ran out of steam in the final quarter being outscored by 1-03 to no score in that period. Ennistymon’s corner-forward Tiernan Hogan opened the scoring inside a minute of the throw-in, with a point from open play before Cratloe replied with a Conor McGrath goal in the sixth. The 2013 All-Ireland hurling winner and All-Star raced in from the left wing to deftly deliver a low shot to the back of Noel Sexton’s net. At the first water-break, Cratloe enjoyed a 1-1 to 0-3 lead. A Cathal McInerney free increased their advantage before two Ennistymon goals in quick succession propelled them to a one point lead, 2-2 to 1-4 at half time.

Another McInerney free early in the second half levelled matters amid a deluge of rain. Cratloe edged a point in front by the second water break, claiming a 1-7 to 2-3 lead. But the team that contested their first and only county decider in 2018 kicked on after the break, with impressive sub Diarmuid Fahy scoring a fine goal in injury-time, to seal the deal.

There was also only one point between the teams at the final whistle at Cooraclare on Saturday, when Kilmihil edged out Doonbeg by 1-09 to 0-11, to seal a quarter-final spot. In a tight opening quarter, the sides were level at 0-02 apiece at the water break. Doonbeg took the initiative in the opening ten minutes of the second quarter against the wind, scoring four unanswered points. to help them to a 0-07 to 0-05 half-time lead.

The Magpies kicked three early second half points to lead by double scores (0-10 to 0-5) but remarkably Kilmihil struck for 1-03 before the last water-break with Martin O’Leary providing the goal, to lead by 1-08 to 0-10. Kilmihil stayed in front from then on to clinch the victory.

Already into the last eight, St Joseph’s maintained their 100% record in defeating Cooraclare by 3-07 to 0-07 at Quilty on Sunday. The Miltown Malbay-based club enjoyed a 2-03 to 0-4 half-time advantage.

More in this section

Mayo great Paddy Prendergast passes away Mayo great Paddy Prendergast passes away
St Michael’s finish strong to overcome Kiskeam St Michael’s finish strong to overcome Kiskeam
Castlehaven need late points to see off stubborn Éire Óg challenge 'I can’t praise the county board enough for this competition which is second to none'
#Clare GAA#Gaelic Football
A general view of Walsh Park ahead of the game 30/8/2020

Waterford SHC: Emmet O'Toole goal sees Roanmore reach first county final in 31 years

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Sept 25

Castlehaven
v
Eire Og

PSFC Round 2

Enniskeane
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices