Polished Cill na Martra hold off Rockchapel comeback

Cork Premier IFC: Cill na Martra 0-19 Rockchapel 1-8

CILL na Martra remain unbeaten after overcoming Rockchapel with a polished showing to this Bon Secours Co. Premier IFC Group B at Millstreet on Saturday.

The Gaeltacht side possessed a greater range to their game with a number of superb individual performances linked to superior teamwork.

Rockchapel, the 2020 Co. IFC winners, had a major uphill battle on their hands when falling adrift by 10 points at the interval. And though they sliced the arrears by half, Cill na Martra weren’t long about re-asserting their superiority.

Right from the off, Cill na Martra’s workrate throughout the team was outstanding with Tadhg Ó Corcora, Nollaig Ó Laoite and Seán O Forréidh imposing themselves in defence with the Ó Duinníns’ Danno and Shane thriving in attack.

By the time Rockchapel opened their account through Jack Curtin on 16 minutes, they trailed 0-7 to 0-1 before the situation worsened as Cill na Martra's 0-12 to 0-2 interval advantage was indicative of their superiority.

Trying to retrieve a hefty deficit was always going to be tough but credit Rockchapel for mounting a comeback, Curtin’s inviting cross saw James Forrest punch to the net. That helped cut the margin to five points yet Cill na Martra always looked capable of stepping up a gear.

Indeed, the winners turned their momentum to good account with fruitful raids yielding excellent points from Forréidh, Damien Ó hUrdail, Danno and Ciarán Ó Duinnín. That kept the scoreboard ticking over sufficiently for the game to drift to its inevitable conclusion.

Next up for Cill na Martra is a meeting against St. Vincents as Rockchapel require a return from a clash against Nemo Rangers to remain in the hunt.

Scorers for Cill na Martra: D Ó Duinnín 0-7 (0-1f), S O’Duinnín 0-4 (0-1f), D Ó hUrdail 0-3 (0-2f), S Ó Forréidh (0-2), T Ó Corcora, C McLochlainn, C Ó Duinnín 0-1 each.

Rochchapel: J Forrest (1-0), J Curtin 0-3f, J McAulliffe (0-2), L Collins 0-2f, D O’Callaghan (0-1).

CILL NA MARTRA: A O Conaill; F Ó Faoláin, G Ó Mocháin, D Ó Conaill; T Ó Corcora, N Ó Laoire, S Ó Forréidh; C McLochainn, G Ó Goillidhe; C Ó Forréidh, D Ó Duinnín, M O Duinnín; D Ó hUrdail, C Ó Duinnín, S O Duinnín.

Ionadaithe: C Ó Meachair for C Ó Forréidh (3 inj), A Ó Cuana for M Ó Duinnín (48).

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, D J O’Callaghan, D O’Callaghan; S Hickey, C Kepple; K Collins, W Murphy, J O’Callaghan; J Curtin, J McAulliffe, J Forrest. Subs. M McAulliffe for J O’Callaghan (35), L Collins for K Collins (48), C Curtin for J Curtin (48), J O’Sullivan for J Forrest (57).

Referee: A Hyland (Kilworth)