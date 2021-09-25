St Michael’s finish strong to overcome Kiskeam

CORK Senior AFC: St Michael’s 0-13 Kiskeam 1-8

A mighty finish from St Michael’s secured a crucial win over Kiskeam in the Bon Secours Senior A football championship clash at Coachford.

Michael’s dominated proceedings for long periods but it took two late points in added time to eventually see off their dogged opponents.

Kiskeam looked sluggish early on but after going two points behind they responded in style with consecutive points from A J O’Connor and Gene Casey.

The Duhallow side were lucky six minutes later when a terrific Eoghan Buckley shot was parried to safety by goalkeeper Anthony Casey.

The sides had another point each before the water break to remain on parity though St Michael’s were missing decent scoring opportunities.

It certainly didn’t look to be Michael’s day when Eric Hegarty shot straight at Casey when hitting the back of the net looked a far easier task.

The missed opportunities came back to haunt Michael’s when a stunning Kiskeam move saw Tomas Dennehy assist a perfect pass to Dave Scannell who billowed the back of the net.

Indeed after dominating the half St Michael’s went in at the break trailing by the minimum, 1-4 to 0-6, with the resolve of Kiskeam keeping them firmly in the game.

On the restart, Eric Hegarty got Michael’s off to a good start in the opening minute but in the space of two minutes they missed two glaring goal chances.

Liam Grainger produced a thunderous shot that came crashing back off the crossbar and Eric Hegarty missed a sitter with a goal at his mercy.

Coming down the stretch, Kiskeam looked to have handled the Michael’s onslaught and when Thomas Casey kicked a free with four minutes remaining they led by the minimum 1-8 to 0-10.

Then came the late late show from Michael’s as Keith Hegarty levelled proceedings in the last minute.

It was evident Michael’s looked more energetic in added time and points from Billy Cain (64) and substitute Liam O’Sullivan (67) sealed this win at the death.

Scorers for St Michael’s: E Hegarty 0-4 (0-2f), E Buckley 0-3 (f), B Hegarty 0-2, K Hegarty, E Sheehan, A Hennessy, L O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Kiskeam: D Scannell 1-0, T Casey 0-3 (0-2f) S O’Sullivan 0-2, G Casey, M Herlihy, A J O’Connor (0-1 each).

ST MICHAEL’S: M Burke; S Keating, E O’Sullivan, L Carroll; D Corkery, J Golden, T Lenihan; D Meaney, B Cain; E Sheehan, K Hegarty, M Drummond; E Buckley, L Grainger, E Hegarty.

Subs: A Hennessy for M Drummond (h-t), L O’Sullivan for L Grainger (40), E O’Donovan for E Buckley (45), R Coleman for S Keating (55).

KISKEAM: A Casey; J O’Connor, A J O’Connor, J Daly; M Casey, S Meehan, K O’Connor; A Carroll, T Dennehy; M Herlihy, G Casey, C Murphy; D Scannell, S O’Sullivan, T Casey.

Subs: C Murphy for M Herlihy (inj 23), A Dennehy for D Scannell (49).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin's Own).